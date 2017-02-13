12 awesome science videos from one unique Instagram account

Browsing Instagram earlier Monday, I came across an account I'd never seen before. It had a lot of followers and I quickly understood why. It's called physicsfun and it's run by Ray Hall, who's been a physics professor at California State University, Fresno since 2009.

Each post includes a short video of a physics toy, optical illusion, or other cool science-related stuff and Hall's explanation of the significance of each item. He'll also point you in the direction of where to buy some of the objects if they are available for sale.

I gathered up a few of my favorites, but he posts about five times a week, so there are a ton to watch on his feed.