11 gifts under $10

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you aren't finished with your holiday shopping this year, you're cutting it close. Between inventory levels and shipping delays, you don't want to wait as long to shop this year as you may have in years past. We get it -- finding gifts for some people on your list is really hard and you don't always know what to get them. Have no fear, though. The CNET team is here with a bunch of great gifts that are under $10.

We've tried to vary the list with something for everyone, including the kids in your life, your techie friends and the people who feel impossible to shop for. Here are our picks for some of the best gifts under $10 right now. We also have a few gifts under $5 that are worth checking out as well.

Uno is a classic card game that can provide hours of fun for people of all ages, but Uno Flip! takes that up a notch. Instead of just a single batch of cards, these are now double sided with the second side offering a whole new set of rules and card types. If you've ever had fun playing Uno, you need to try this set now.

When was the last time you actually replaced your tweezers or nail clippers? Odds are it's been far too long, and that makes this kit with travel case a perfect gift. It comes with clippers for your hand and feet, and even a few facial care items. They are all matte black, and the case is black on the outside with a nice red interior.

This set comes with two animals and a bunch of accessories that you can use special markers to decorate and style as you want. Using the scrub brush and some water you can remove the designs and start over, and you can add more to the your collection by purchasing other Scribble Scrubbie sets.

Anker Most newer smartphones support wireless charging, so why not start using the new tech with a cheap wireless charger. Anker makes some of the best smartphone accessories out there right now, and this is definitely worth grabbing for yourself or as a gift, especially at just $10.

Ry Crist/CNET These mini waffle makers were all the rage last year but they haven't become any less useful now, the big difference is just that you can actually find them in stock. They make it easy to prepare waffles and tons of other things, are super easy to clean and don't take up much space. It's a win all around, really.

This set from Burt's Bees comes with a travel size cleansing cream, hand salve, body lotion, foot cream and a lip balm. The products are all natural and work to nourish your skin and keep it well moisturized regardless of if it's hot or cold outside.

Ever wish you could massage your head a little deeper in the shower without buying some big expensive device? This handheld option is a perfect way to do just that and it's so easy to use. I've been using this for over a year and love how it feels and works and can pretty much guarantee that anyone else who tries it will feel the same way.

Smart plugs can be used for automating lights, turning on and off space heaters and so much more. These Kasa smart plugs are small enough to stack two in each receptacle and are smart enough to be used with Alexa and Google Assistant. Grab some now!

This LED light makes the Death Star glow in seven different color options including a few shades of blue, green, red and white. It's only 8 inches tall and the base is just over 2 inches, making it easy to put just about anywhere (with power) that you want.

It's always better to be prepared than it is to be caught off-guard, and this multi tool allows you to do just that. This carabiner clip has a built in bottle opener, box cutter, screw driver, wrench and even a ruler. That's a whole lot of function out of something that's about 3 inches long and priced at under $5. If you're struggling to find a great gift for someone who has it all or want an affordable gift to buy for a few people, this may be the perfect option.