$1,000 Apple Mac Pro display stand sparks angst: 'The ultimate middle finger'

Apple fans are used to paying a premium for design, cachet and performance. A Mac Pro for $5,999? You got it. Those specs are amazing. Pro Display XDR for $4,999? Cool. That's way cheaper than many reference monitors. And $1,000 for the monitor stand? Oh hell no! Slow your roll, Apple!

Even the Apple-loving crowd at the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on Monday seemed stunned by the premium price.

Apple touts the $999 stand's ability to tilt, change height and rotate, but that's not convincing general audiences the cost is justified. Unhappy techies took to Twitter to call the move greedy, sad and "the ultimate middle finger to any consumer that is seriously considering their machine."

The pro stand costing more than most laptops and phones outside of Apple’s realm is the ultimate middle finger to any consumer that is seriously considering their machine. Every new device Apple has released in the last year is a cash grab in exchange for no new functionality. pic.twitter.com/GEft85pp8J — Aidan Lynch (@Aidan_T_Lynch) June 4, 2019

Those are some harsh words, but others took the time to crack wise about the cost instead. Video maker jacksfilms, who snarked on the $1,000 iPhone X in 2017, composed a lovely piano ballad comparing Apple with pricey fashion label Supreme.

Some weighed the cost of the stand against the price of Apple's flagship iPhone.

Can't wait to waltz through an Apple store:



Me: Okay, I have $1000 to spend what do you have?



Employee: We have our highest selling product. An incredibly powerful computer that does almost anything and fits in your pocket.



Me: Hmm



Apple: Or this metal stand.



Me: Ah. — Preston Bowman (@Prestopia) June 4, 2019

Twitter user edem Kumordjie decided there had to be a better way to mount the monitor and suggested a DIY effort involving lots and lots of tape.

Apple: stand will go for $1000



Me: pic.twitter.com/DlEVV4r7kF — edem Kumordjie (@TheRealEdem) June 3, 2019

Twitter isn't the only internet hot spot for Apple-stand amusement. Reddit is on the case, too. Internetuser101 shared a photo of "the original $1,000 monitor stand," which consists of a stack of very expensive textbooks with a laptop on top.

The stand also earned a very popular post of a laughing Michael Jordan reaction GIF.

While the public seems to be rebelling against the monitor stand, it's a good time to remember Apple's expensive Mac Pro gear isn't aimed at a general audience. It's geared for people with high-end computing needs and the money to burn.

But for $1,000, you could just hire someone to hold your monitor up for you.

Apple's big WWDC day inspired another set of wisecracks thanks to the updated design of the Mac Pro. It now looks more like a cheese grater than ever before.

