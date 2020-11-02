$100 JBL headphone deal: Get 60% off these top-notch noise-canceling headphones with exclusive code

JBL

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

This is one of the better headphone deals I've seen this year. The JBL Club 950NC lists for $250, but if you use the code CLUB950NCNET, you'll get a massive $150 discount, or 60% off, bring the total to $100. That's $100 better than the price on , which has the JBL Club 950NC .

I've tried the Club 950NC and it delivers very good sound with powerful bass and decent clarity. The noise canceling isn't up to the level of Sony's WH-1000XM4, but it's effective and there's also a transparency mode. Battery life is 22 hours with noise canceling on. It's also very solidly built, with nicely padded cups. The only drawback is that while it's sturdy, the Club 950NC feels a little heavy and, as a result, isn't as comfortable as competitors from Sony and Bose. But if you're OK with that, it's a great deal at $100.

Note that the deal runs through Nov. 10 (stock permitting, of course) and to get it, you have to enter the code CLUB950NCNET at checkout.