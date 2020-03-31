CNET

Happy Tuesday, cheeps -- or, as I like to call it: day. They're all just kind of the same now, no? But I'm looking for upsides to what we're all experiencing, and here's one: an overload of deals and discounts. (Some great freebies, too, including this 1-year subscription to Balance meditation and a game I sneaked in at the very bottom of this post.) Some of the items below are helpful if you're working from home; others are decidedly non-essential but just very good deals.

Note that all the pricing and availability are accurate at the time of this writing, but are subject to change without notice. (Deals expire, inventory runs out, etc.)

CNET Like I keep saying, cheap phones come to those who wait. The widely praised OnePlus 6T arrived in late 2018 starting at $549; Woot's price today is a full $50 below the best I've seen, and it's for the unlocked, multiple-carrier model (as opposed to the T-Mobile-only one). That means you can take it to a GSM carrier like AT&T, Cricket or Mint Mobile, or to Verizon. Read the OnePlus 6T review.

EasyAcc Working from home means keeping your gear charged at home. If you're finding yourself short on AC adapters, this is one of the best deals I've seen. This 48-watt charger features folding prongs and two ports: one USB-C, one QuickCharge 3.0 USB Type-A. (The former is used for things like laptops and Nintendo Switch consoles.) EasyAcc backs this with an impressive 18-month warranty. Promo code FBGURP6Z drops the price to just $6.99, or $6.29 if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber! Make sure Outxe Store is the listed seller, otherwise the code won't work.

Misfit Yowza: The Vapor 2 debuted in late 2018 with a $250 price tag. My guess is Misfit couldn't compete with the likes of Fossil and Motorola, and the result is a huge price cut (and, probably, discontinuation of the product, though that's just a guess). The Vapor 2 ticks all the boxes, including heart-rate monitoring, NFC, GPS and a waterproof design. CNET hasn't reviewed it; reviews I've seen elsewhere are a little mixed -- but all were based on the $250 price. A premium Wear OS watch for $70 is mighty, mighty tempting.

Square Enix Normally $30, this 2013 game rebooted the Tomb Raider franchise in all the right ways. (Consider it the Uncharted game that Xbox owners never got.) This version includes a wealth of downloadable content (DLC) that previously cost extra; that's what makes this edition "definitive." Great, great game to while away the hours at home; it's instantly redeemable online via a code you'll receive after purchase.

Garmin Anyone serious about running has probably looked at, if not owned, a Garmin Forerunner. But these smart sport watches tend to be quite expensive; the Forerunner 645 Music was $450 when it debuted two years ago, and that's still what you'd pay for a new one. However, with promo code CNETGIFT you'll bag a refurb for $259, one of the best deals on record. It's in like-new condition, according to Wellbots, and it comes with a 1-year warranty. Read the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music preview.

Acesori Working from home? If the lighting in your desk area isn't good, consider an LED lamp that doubles as a wireless charging pad for your phone. This one has touch controls, 1- and 2-hour auto-off timers and a USB port for keeping other devices charged as well. Promo code CNETQLMP drops the price to $24.99.

Speaking of lamps, maybe you need something that can not only point at your workspace but also light up the room? This is like those old torchiere halogen floor-lamps everyone used to have, but with LEDs that aren't insanely hot and a pain to replace. It has two independent knobs, one for each of the two lights. Promo code GSCBBMEC drops the price to $55.99.

The Apple Watch is the single best smartwatch for iPhone owners, bar none, and the Series 3 for $199 has long been a solid deal. But here's a refurb straight from Apple for $30 less, complete with a full one-year warranty. These won't last long at this price. Read the Apple Watch Series 3 review.

ZDNet Academy If you've always thought about learning a second (or 22nd) language, well, you've probably got some extra time on your hands. Rosetta Stone is synonymous with language instruction; this bundle affords lifetime access to 24 of them. It would normally cost you $199 all by itself; promo code socialdistance10 drops the price to $179.10. But, wait, there's more: You also get lifetime subscriptions to KeepSolid VPN (for use on up to five devices simultaneously) and 12min, which provides micro-summaries of nearly 400 popular nonfiction books.

Ubisoft This beloved 2013 platformer, normally $30, is available free right now for PC. You'll need a Ubisoft account and the Uplay client software, both of which are free as well. Gamespot reviewed the console versions and awarded them a 9/10 rating; read their Rayman Legends review.

