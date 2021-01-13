Donald Trump impeached CES 2021 Day 2 recap Stimulus check details Sea shanties Cadillac's eVTOL air taxi Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 Track your stimulus check

10 Republicans vote to impeach Trump in historic break from party

In the most bipartisan vote for impeachment in US history, a small group of Republicans hold the president accountable for his actions.

Listen
- 00:55
House of Representatives votes to impeach Donald Trump for a second time

President Donald Trump was impeached for a second time in little over a year in the House chamber of the US Capitol.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House of Representatives voted with bipartisan support Wednesday to impeach Donald Trump for the second time during his presidency, charging him with "high crimes and misdemeanors" for his role in inciting the violent mob that stormed the Capitol last week, resulting in the deaths of five people. 

The single article of impeachment accused Trump of "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the deadly riot at the US Capitol last week. The vote passed 232 to 197 in favor of impeachment. Five members did not vote. 

After a daylong debate, lawmakers voted largely along party lines in favor of impeachment, but 10 Republicans broke with their party to vote in favor of impeachment. 

These are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump: Liz Cheney (Wyoming), John Katko (New York), Fred Upton (Michigan), Jaime Herrera Beutler (Washington), Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), Dan Newhouse (Washington), Peter Meijer (MIchigan), Tom Rice (South Carolina), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio) and David Valadao (California).

See also