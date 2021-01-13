10 Republicans vote to impeach Trump in historic break from party

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House of Representatives voted with bipartisan support Wednesday to impeach Donald Trump for the second time during his presidency, charging him with "high crimes and misdemeanors" for his role in inciting the violent mob that stormed the Capitol last week, resulting in the deaths of five people.

The single article of impeachment accused Trump of "incitement of insurrection" for his role in the deadly riot at the US Capitol last week. The vote passed 232 to 197 in favor of impeachment. Five members did not vote.

After a daylong debate, lawmakers voted largely along party lines in favor of impeachment, but 10 Republicans broke with their party to vote in favor of impeachment.

These are the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump: Liz Cheney (Wyoming), John Katko (New York), Fred Upton (Michigan), Jaime Herrera Beutler (Washington), Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), Dan Newhouse (Washington), Peter Meijer (MIchigan), Tom Rice (South Carolina), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio) and David Valadao (California).