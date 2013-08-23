10 must-see videos of the week

This week was packed with some great video highlights, including a brand-new episode of XCAR featuring the hotly anticipated Toyota GT 86. Was it worth the wait? Brian Tong also fills us in on the latest iPhone 5S and 5C rumors in this week's Apple Byte. And Always On makes a return as we get ready for back-to-school with an unboxing of the new MacBook Air and Samsung's Galaxy S4 Mini. The S4 Mini also takes a major kicking in another epic torture test, and we check out the latest in higher education and online learning, for free.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy our top picks of the week!

1. Apple Byte: The latest iPhone 5S and 5C rumors

The gold iPhone 5S has been confirmed, there's another sneak peek at the next-gen iPad, and Apple is granted a cool 3D multitouch patent.

2. Camera quick-draw: Which smartphone is fastest for photos?

Megapixels are nice, but sometimes what matters most in a smartphone camera is how fast you can open the camera app. Six of today's top smartphones are put to the test.

3. Always On Episode 47: Unboxing the S4 Mini

This week on Always On, we unbox Samsung's Galaxy S4 Mini and Apple's MacBook Air. The S4 Mini gets a workout in a torture test, and we check out the latest with higher education and online learning, for free.

4. Say hello with the Hot Watch



The new Hot Watch smartwatch takes calls hands-free, uses unique gesture controls, and is thin and stylish.

5. XCAR: The Toyota GT 86 is just as awesome as you think it is

Years in the making, hotly anticipated, and designed for fun; we found out whether the Toyota GT 86 was worth the wait.

6. Rumor Has It: Samsung pins its hopes on bigger being better

Nokia might be contemplating a 6-inch phone, the iPhone 5S could want you to get it all smudgey, and Samsung is probably working on a 12-inch tablet, because why not?

7. Top 5: Best photo storage sites

Wondering where to stash your photos online? CNET's Donald Bell counts down the best five digital photo storage services.

8. Turn your old iPhone and iPad into home security cameras

With Apple expected to unveil an updated iPhone next month, you might be looking for ways to recycle or reuse your older Apple products. As CNET's Kara Tsuboi shows us, there's a way to turn used iPhone and iPads into a do-it-yourself home security system.

9. TiVo's latest DVR goes whole-home and mobile



The TiVo Roamio combines a six-tuner DVR with new streaming options for viewing recordings and live TV anywhere you have Wi-Fi.

10. Quick Tips: How to prevent keyboard keys from fading

Avid typists may find the letters disappearing from the keys after prolonged use. Sharon Vaknin has a couple of suggestions to keep that from happening.