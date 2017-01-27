'10 Cloverfield Lane' hits Amazon in February 2017

Paramount

It seems every month we tell you Amazon is picking up more and more James Bond movies. That just means that these titles disappear from services (like Amazon) and then come back online. In February you can catch "Diamonds are Forever," "The Living Daylights" and "Live and Let Die." (No word as to when those titles might disappear again, though).

February also sees "10 Cloverfield Lane" arrive on Amazon. The movie is produced by J.J. Abrams and is sort of the sequel to "Cloverfield," but not really. Abrams calls "10 Cloverfield Lane" a "spiritual successor." By the way, the third Cloverfield universe film is due in October 2017.

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Amazon Prime, February 2017

February 1

February 4

Margin Call

Yellowbird (2014)

February 6

Hostile Border

February 7

Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special, season 2 (Amazon original)

February 10

The Collection, season 1 (Amazon original)

February 15

February 16

Author: JT Leroy Story (Amazon original)

February 21

The Tunnel, season 1

February 24

February 26

February 27

Captain Fantastic

Havana Motor Club

