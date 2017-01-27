'10 Cloverfield Lane' hits Amazon in February 2017

It seems every month we tell you Amazon is picking up more and more James Bond movies. That just means that these titles disappear from services (like Amazon) and then come back online. In February you can catch "Diamonds are Forever," "The Living Daylights" and "Live and Let Die." (No word as to when those titles might disappear again, though).
February also sees "10 Cloverfield Lane" arrive on Amazon. The movie is produced by J.J. Abrams and is sort of the sequel to "Cloverfield," but not really. Abrams calls "10 Cloverfield Lane" a "spiritual successor." By the way, the third Cloverfield universe film is due in October 2017.
Check out the full list below:
Arriving on Amazon Prime, February 2017
February 1
- Care Bears Movie (1985)
- Dead Heat
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Drop Zone
- Escape from Alcatraz
- The Firm
- Forces of Nature (1999)
- Frankie & Johnny (1991)
- Goldfinger
- Hook
- Hoosiers
- I Went Down
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Judgement Day
- Kiss The Bride
- The Living Daylights
- Live and Let Die
- Man with the Golden Gun
- My King
- Never Say Never Again
- Nuts! (2016)
- Octopussy
- Payback
- Pretty in Pink
- Rob Roy
- The Running Man
- Sabrina (1954)
- Sabrina (1995)
- Soapdish
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Thelma & Louise
- Untamed Heart
- Wild Bill
- The World is Not Enough
- You Only Live Twice
February 4
- Margin Call
- Yellowbird (2014)
February 6
- Hostile Border
February 7
- Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special, season 2 (Amazon original)
February 10
- The Collection, season 1 (Amazon original)
February 15
- American Teen
- The Americans, season 4
February 16
- Author: JT Leroy Story (Amazon original)
February 21
- The Tunnel, season 1
February 24
February 26
February 27
- Captain Fantastic
- Havana Motor Club
