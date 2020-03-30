Angela Lang/CNET

Forget PTSD; I think we're all in the midst of CTSD: Current Traumatic Stress Disorder. Because, you know, there's a virus out to kill us all and the future is uncertain. I'm not making light of this, not one bit; I've had plenty of low moments lately, including a few bordering on panic.

Meditation can help. Before you snort and click away, know this: I once thought the practice was only for hippies and weirdos. I didn't think it could benefit me, and I felt like it would be embarrassing to do it. Wrong, wrong and wrong again. It is, quite possibly, the best thing you can do for yourself, especially now.

Read more: The best meditation app for 2020

If you've looked into meditation apps and services, you know that most of them charge a monthly or annual fee. If you try one and find it helpful, those fees are probably a small price to pay. This is mental health we're talking about.

However, it's hard to beat free, which is why you absolutely cannot pass up this deal: For a limited time, Elevate is offering a . It's currently for iOS only; an Android version is listed as "coming soon." Read on to learn how exactly you get this freebie.

After installing Balance, the app will walk you through a series of questions designed to tailor a meditation plan to your specific needs or preferences. For example, having trouble sleeping? You can choose that as one of your priorities. When that part's done, the app will start with you a quick sample meditation.

Eventually you'll get to the main menu, where you can tap Profile and then Upgrade. Then you'll see the option to snag the free 1-year subscription. Doing so activates automatic billing, meaning that one year from now, you'll pay $50 for an additional year unless you cancel. (Mark your calendar, just so you don't forget to make a decision when the time comes.)

Elevate

The app offers a wide range of meditations for all needs. You can stick with your Foundations Plan or venture off into Singles, which cover topics like Anxiety, Breaking Habits, Motivation and even SOS (for when you quickly need some calm).

This is really an amazing giveaway, one of the best I've seen for a meditation app. Even if you still scoff at the idea, try it for a week. You have nothing to lose and some much-needed calm to gain.

Read more about mental health:

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.