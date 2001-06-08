1-800-Flowers buys children's site

1-800-Flowers has acquired The Children's Group, a company which specializes in direct marketing for children's gifts, from Foster & Gallagher, a privately held direct marketer of horticulture products. The deal was announced Friday but terms were not disclosed. By acquiring The Children's Group, which reported about $30 million in revenues last year, 1-800-Flowers obtains information on about two million potential customers and 200,000 square foot distribution center in Vandalia, Ohio. 1-800-Flowers has continued to expand its non-flower gifts, the company said.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.