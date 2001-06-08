1-800-Flowers buys children's site

1-800-Flowers has acquired The Children's Group, a company which specializes in direct marketing for children's gifts, from Foster & Gallagher, a privately held direct marketer of horticulture products. The deal was announced Friday but terms were not disclosed. By acquiring The Children's Group, which reported about $30 million in revenues last year, 1-800-Flowers obtains information on about two million potential customers and 200,000 square foot distribution center in Vandalia, Ohio. 1-800-Flowers has continued to expand its non-flower gifts, the company said.