WWE WrestleMania 38: Results, Live Updates and Ratings

Stone Cold Steve Austin will face off with Kevin Owens on Peacock, and Ronda Rousey is challenging for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship.
The biggest show in professional wrestling is upon us. Night 1 of WrestleMania will feature two women's championship matches: Ronda Rousey challenges for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship, while Raw Champion Becky Lynch defends against Bianca Belair in a SummerSlam rematch.
But the biggest attraction of the night isn't a match at all: It's Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to the ring to confront Kevin Owens. It's not being sold as a match, but the way WWE is marketing it, it appears to be as close to a match as you can get without officially being labeled one. Reports are that it'll close Night 1, meaning it'll likely be more than a Stunner and beer.
Night 2 of WrestleMania will follow on Sunday, which will feature the Winner Take All clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, as well as possible show stealer Edge versus AJ Styles.
After wrestling Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship two years ago and Lashley for the same title last year, Drew McIntyre takes on Happy Corbin next.
After a performance from the Dallas Cowboys' cheerleaders, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match opened WrestleMania 38. Boogs played Nakamura into the ring on the electronic guitar which, alongside the lighting effects AT&T Stadium, absolutely ruled.
It was a nice, simple match to kick off the show, improved by the fact that the crowd was into Rick Boogs -- it's hard not to be. Nakamura started the match off with a flying kick to Jey Uso, and then the two went back and forth. Eventually Boogs tagged in and ran wild, hitting a very impressive delayed vertical suplex.
Boogs tried to hoist up both Usos on his shoulders, but his knee buckled under their weight. Nakamura was forced to tag in and take on both Usos. Nakamura tried to hit a Kinshasa, but caught a superkick and then ate an Uso splash for a two count. Both Usos then hit the 1D -- their version of the Dudley's 3D -- for the win.
Rating: 2.5 stars. Great entrance, fine match.