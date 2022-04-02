WWE WrestleMania 38: Results, Live Updates and Ratings

The biggest show in professional wrestling is upon us. Night 1 of WrestleMania will feature two women's championship matches: Ronda Rousey challenges for Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship, while Raw Champion Becky Lynch defends against Bianca Belair in a SummerSlam rematch.

But the biggest attraction of the night isn't a match at all: It's Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to the ring to confront Kevin Owens. It's not being sold as a match, but the way WWE is marketing it, it appears to be as close to a match as you can get without officially being labeled one. Reports are that it'll close Night 1, meaning it'll likely be more than a Stunner and beer.

Night 2 of WrestleMania will follow on Sunday, which will feature the Winner Take All clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, as well as possible show stealer Edge versus AJ Styles.

Check back to this page when WrestleMania 38's main show starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET as it'll be updated with results and analysis.