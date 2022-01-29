WWE Royal Rumble 2022: Results, live updates and match ratings

WWE

Who's going to main event WrestleMania? We're going to find out real soon. The Royal Rumble is typically among the most fun wrestling nights of the year -- 2021's Rumble was particularly great -- and this one looks like it could be a special one. Not only are there two Rumbles, one for the men and one for the women, we also have a dream match on our hands: Bobby Lashley will challenge for Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship.

Elsewhere on the show Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins, which is sure to be a lot of fun too. Becky Lynch is also in action, with Doudrop challenging for her Raw Women's Championship.

Check back to this page when the Royal Rumble starts (5pm PT/8pm ET) as I'll be updating with results and analysis.