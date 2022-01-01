WWE Day 1 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings
Live on peacock and the WWE Network right now.
WWE Day 1 has had a last minute change -- and it's a big one. Roman Reigns has been pulled from Day 1 after testing positive to COVID. Best wishes to Reigns, and hopefully he gets well soon. This doesn't mean Brock Lesnar will be left without a match though, as The Beast has now been added to the WWE Championship match. That means the show is now being headlined by a Fatal Five Way match, with Big E defending his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar.
WWE Day 1 is an inaugeral pay-per-view that takes place on the first day of the year which, unusually for a WWE PPV, falls on a Saturday. Hopefully the last-minute removal of Reigns from the card isn't a sign of more chaos to come in 2022.
As far as titles go, we've also got two tag team championship bouts, and Liv Morgan will challenge for Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship. Edge will also be in action on the show, where he'll be wrestling The Miz.
Check back to this article when the main show starts, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, as I'll be updating it with results and analysis from WWE Day 1.
RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits
Randy Orton and Riddle defeated The Street Profits to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships in a solid match.
Rap trio Migos came out with Riddle and Randy Orton for RK-Bro's entrance, and all five men did the Randy Orton pose, with Migos and Orton on the turnbuckles and Riddle in the center of the ring.
This match was slightly odd because Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford worked as heels. They didn't cheat, but their attitude and mannerisms were definitely heelish. And you know what? It fit them surprisingly well.
The most memorable part of the match was the finish: Ford went for a top-rope move on Orton, but Orton dodged and Ford rolled onto his feet and hit the ropes. On his way back, he was caught by Riddle who chucked him up into the air -- where he was snatched by Orton with an RKO.
Rating: 3.5 stars.
Drew McIntyre pins Madcapp Moss
Madcapp Moss and Happy Corbin came out for some very cringe attempts at comedy -- people in Georgia are fat, Drew McIntyre's prom date looked like a goat and so on -- before Drew McIntyre hit the ring for their bout.
They had a basic, fine match, but at 11 minutes it went too long. Madcap came out with Happy Corbin looking like a comedy character, so it was hard to take him seriously against a headlining act like McIntyre. I expected the match to be over quickly, but it went on and on.
Highlights include a big belly-to-belly suplex from McIntyre to Moss on the outside, and Moss later running at top speed into the middle turnbuckle in a somewhat scary spot. In the end, McIntyre hit a Claymore Kick for the win.
Rating: 2 stars.
The New Day defeat The Usos
WWE Day 1's main show starts off with a SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout, with The Usos defending their titles against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.
The match began with commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee talking about how these teams know each other so well since they've been wrestling for over a decade. That's a good encapsulation of this match: it was good, but nothing special since we've seen it so many times.
The Usos worked over Kingston to start off the match, but Woods got a nice hot tag and fought back for The New Day. He eventually got into a slug fest with Jey Uso in the ring, then tagged in a newly refreshed Kingston. There came a great spot when Kingston setup Jey for the Trouble in Paradise, but Jey caught him mid-spin with a superkick. He tagged in Jimmy, who hit a top-rope splash for a great nearfall.
Jimmy then worked over Kingston's injured leg, putting Kingston in a half-Boston Crab. Kingston got to the ropes, and then The Usos tried to tandem offense Kingston's injured leg, but they were stopped by Woods. Kingston, who was doing a great job selling his knee, then tried a few rollups on Jimmy Uso. They were all near falls, but the crowd was very into them. Moments later, The Usos land stereo top-rope splashes on Kingston, but Woods comes in for the save. The crowd loves it.
After the save, The New Day get to their feet and square off with both Usos. After fisticuffs, Woods ends up on the outside. Kofi tries another rollup, but it gets countered and The Usos hit a 3D, as in the Dudley Death Drop, for the win. McAfee tells us they call it the 1D -- Down Since Day One and all that.
Rating: 3.75 stars. It's hard to be terribly excited about an Usos versus New Day match, since it's been done over and over again. With that said, these guys worked super hard, and the last half of the match was very fun. Most importantly, the crowd was into it.
Kickoff Show results
Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ricochet and Cesaro in the Kickoff Show. The finish came after Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick on Cesaro.
The match was a bit of a disaster, because Ridge Holland got his nose broken when Ricochet, attempting a flippy move, accidentally kicked Holland straight in the face. That took Holland out to get medical attention, but from there the whole psychology of the match was backward. Sheamus, the bad guy, fought back courageously against two opponents and ultimately came out on top.