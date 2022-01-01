WWE Day 1 2021: Results, live updates and match ratings

WWE Day 1 has had a last minute change -- and it's a big one. Roman Reigns has been pulled from Day 1 after testing positive to COVID. Best wishes to Reigns, and hopefully he gets well soon. This doesn't mean Brock Lesnar will be left without a match though, as The Beast has now been added to the WWE Championship match. That means the show is now being headlined by a Fatal Five Way match, with Big E defending his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Brock Lesnar.

WWE Day 1 is an inaugeral pay-per-view that takes place on the first day of the year which, unusually for a WWE PPV, falls on a Saturday. Hopefully the last-minute removal of Reigns from the card isn't a sign of more chaos to come in 2022.

I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 1, 2022

As far as titles go, we've also got two tag team championship bouts, and Liv Morgan will challenge for Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship. Edge will also be in action on the show, where he'll be wrestling The Miz.

Check back to this article when the main show starts, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, as I'll be updating it with results and analysis from WWE Day 1.