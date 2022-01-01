WWE Day 1 2021: Results, Lesnar wins WWE Championship, full recap

WWE

The Beast is WWE Champion once again. Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship in a Fatal Five Way featuring Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins by pinning Big E with an F5 in what was easily the best match of the night.

Lesnar began by picking apart Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens with German Suplexes while Big E and Bobby Lashley fought on the outside. After a while, Rollins and Owens were able to mount a comeback, barraging Lesnar with Superkicks. Big E then slid into the ring and hit a massive clothesline on Lesnar that sent him to the outside, where Lashley speared him through a barricade.

The four other guys began to work on each other, including Big E smashing Lashley through the announcer's table with a uranage slam. Lesnar began to crawl back though, which led to Rollins and Owens Double DDTing Lesnar on the steps.

Back in the ring, Rollins and Owens double teamed Big E. Both attempted a pin, but were unsuccessful. Rollins set Big E up for a Curbstomp, but Lesnar slid into the ring and caught him for an F5. Lesnar then hit Big E and Owens with F5s, but then ate a spear from Bobby Lashley. Lashley put Lesnar into the Hurt Lock, but Big E broke it up.

Big E tookout Lashley with a Big Ending, then hoisted Lesnar on his shoulders to do the same. Lesnar powerered out and then hit Big E with an F5 for the win.

After the match, Lashley stared down Lesnar from the rampway, teasing a bout between the two in the near future.

Rating: 4.25 stars. I loved every second of this main event -- the only problem is that there weren't enough seconds. It went under 9 minutes, which is obviously quite short for a WWE Championship main event. Yet it accomplished a lot in that time, giving everyone a chance to shine and also setting up a bout between Lesnar and Lashley. Lashley speared Lesnar twice, and also had him in a Hurt Lock which Lesnar didn't get out of himself, so the setup for a future match was very nicely done.