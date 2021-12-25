Watch live: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launch

This Christmas day, we're about to witness history in the making. The James Webb Space Telescope -- a multi-billion dollar, gold-plated and unimaginably precise piece of machinery -- is currently at the tip of an Ariane 5 rocket in French Guiana, awaiting its legendary trip to the stars.

Very soon, at 4:20am PT (7:20am ET), Webb's launch window will open. It's momentous lift-off will mark either the realization or culmination of NASA's decades-long endeavor to pierce through the universe's invisibility cloak and reveal massive secrets about the cosmos. Twenty years since a brilliant crew of engineers first started working on the scope, here we are today, on a date worthy of adorning astronomy textbooks yet to be printed.

The largest, most powerful telescope ever built by the agency is poised to harness the strength of infrared imaging to detect wavelengths emanating from stars and galaxies unseeable by human eyes, many of which were formed right after the Big Bang when the universe was born. Scientists believe it can lead the search for habitable exoplanets, work with the Event Horizon Telescope to help decode elusive black holes, and, one day, even tell us whether we are alone in the cosmos.

Within a couple hours, Webb will follow it's space probe right of passage, launching to the sky engulfed in a blanket of flames. Astronomers everywhere are glued to their screens, as are many others around the world, hoping to start this year's holidays with the best bang possible.

You can watch live below, on NASA TV, or on NASA's Webb stream on YouTube which starts at 3:00am PT (6:00am ET) and follow along for some real-time updates on today's risky lift-off.