Watch live: NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launch
Tune in as NASA's most powerful telescope ever blasts off from French Guiana.
This Christmas day, we're about to witness history in the making. The James Webb Space Telescope -- a multi-billion dollar, gold-plated and unimaginably precise piece of machinery -- is currently at the tip of an Ariane 5 rocket in French Guiana, awaiting its legendary trip to the stars.
Very soon, at 4:20am PT (7:20am ET), Webb's launch window will open. It's momentous lift-off will mark either the realization or culmination of NASA's decades-long endeavor to pierce through the universe's invisibility cloak and reveal massive secrets about the cosmos. Twenty years since a brilliant crew of engineers first started working on the scope, here we are today, on a date worthy of adorning astronomy textbooks yet to be printed.
The largest, most powerful telescope ever built by the agency is poised to harness the strength of infrared imaging to detect wavelengths emanating from stars and galaxies unseeable by human eyes, many of which were formed right after the Big Bang when the universe was born. Scientists believe it can lead the search for habitable exoplanets, work with the Event Horizon Telescope to help decode elusive black holes, and, one day, even tell us whether we are alone in the cosmos.
Within a couple hours, Webb will follow it's space probe right of passage, launching to the sky engulfed in a blanket of flames. Astronomers everywhere are glued to their screens, as are many others around the world, hoping to start this year's holidays with the best bang possible.
You can watch live below, on NASA TV, or on NASA's Webb stream on YouTube which starts at 3:00am PT (6:00am ET) and follow along for some real-time updates on today's risky lift-off.
30 seconds. Get ready to say 3...2...1...
Approaching the final countdown
Webb's right up there, experiencing it's last days on Earth in the tip of the Ariane 5 rocket. "Weather is go, green board, no issues." The last minute before countdown is getting closer.
Confirmed, Webb will launch in 7 minutes
It's a relief, Webb is going to launch in about 7 minutes -- confirmed, at last.
We're seconds away from entering the critical synchronized sequence where you'll hear everyone calling for every final check on the scope.
T-minus 10 minutes!
"Don't let those clouds fool you." All weather parameters are still green and Webb's launch is still on for 4:20am PT (7:20am ET). The most critical phase of the countdown will soon begin.
We'll very, very soon have the final weather report to ensure absolutely no. more. delays.
All fueled up, we have the green light
All fueled up as of just over 30 minutes ago, and the green light is still lighting the way for Webb to change our understanding of the universe! 20 minutes left till launch.
Webb may not move for the first few seconds, but don't panic
At lift-off, we'll see the main engine ignite before boosters are switched on to make sure it's working. So, don't be surprised if you're seeing Webb turn on and not move. But after the boosters are on, "there's no turning back, the rocket is going to lift-off."
Butterflies are setting in!
"Yes, they're starting," Greg Robinson, the James Webb Space Telescope Program Director says of the butterflies everyone's been asking about. And 20 minutes prior to launch, they'll really start to fly, he says.
T-minus 30 minutes
30 minutes until the launch window opens for Webb. I hope you're all as caffeinated and pumped as I am.
According to NASA, 4:52am PT (7:52am ET) will be the latter end of the launch window.
"Laser focused" engineers
Over at mission control, engineers are "laser focused" on the last checks for Webb as we approach the opening of the launch window at 4:20am PT (7:20am ET).
Webb is still ready with a green light. 10 minutes before launch, though, we'll get a final update on if we're still a GO on the note of weather.
6 months until the first images
In the event of a successful launch, experts say it'll take about 6 months for ground control to receive the very first images from Webb. That's after the telescope is completely unfurled from it's origami-like folds, safe from heat from the sun (to ensure NIRCam and other infrared imaging processors work) and orbiting at the second Lagrange point around the sun.
Yep, Webb won't be orbiting Earth. It'll be orbiting the sun.
"No issues"
All positions have reported they are GO for the final phase of the countdown. Fueling of the Ariane 5 rocket began before sunrise, and mission control in Kourou, French Guiana says there are "no issues" for the launch pattern to commence on time this Christmas day.
A next-gen Hubble
Construction began on Webb in 2004, nearly 20 years ago. After a long ride, it's been armed with a few crucial tools that set it apart from Hubble, such as NIRCam, a gold-plated, 18 segmented mirror and heavily layered sunshield.
There's a lot going on in the nose of that Ariane 5 rocket you're seeing. After launch, every bit of Webb must flawlessly unfold, making today's occasion the start of one of NASA's most complex lift-off sequences yet.
Webb's promising legacy
John Mather, senior project scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope discusses some of the spectacular implications Webb can have.
The space probe can help us understand how planets and stars formed just after the Big Bang, study the composition of exoplanets and so much more. We've heard that humans are made of stardust, but...how? Eventually, Webb's data can touch on some answers.
We are still a GO for launch!
The James Webb Space Telescope is successfully on the pad, just under 1 hour before the launch window opens. Right now, the vehicle is being topped up with NASA's "game changing" cryogenic fuel.
Weather's looking great, it's bright and early on Christmas morning, the scope is officially set for launch.