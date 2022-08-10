Unpacked 2022: Follow Our Live Coverage of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4

It's only 107 days until Black Friday, the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season, and Samsung wants you to be ready.

It may seem ridiculous to already be starting to think about the holidays amid an ongoing pandemic, war in Ukraine, tensions in Taiwan, record inflation and the looming sense of a recession. But that isn't stopping the world's biggest tech companies from plans to announce a new raft of products as the fall approaches.

This time, we're expecting Samsung to update its premium folding phones, the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip, with new hinges, cameras and speedier chips. These devices don't sell anywhere close to as many as Samsung's mainline Galaxy S22 phones, which the company updated earlier this year. But, for Samsung, the Fold and Flip represent innovation and a stark shift away from Apple, which typically offers incremental updates for its well-regarded iPhones.

Even if Samsung's new foldables have only incremental changes, the biggest improvement could be on price. The Galaxy Fold 3 was cheaper than its predecessor at $1,800 (£1,599, AU$2,499) to start -- a $200 price cut at the time, even though it's still around twice as expensive as most premium smartphones. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 came in at $1,000 (£949, AU$1,499), or around the price of an iPhone 13 Pro, making it the company's most affordable foldable and a viable alternative to standard flat-rectangle smartphones.

Samsung could launch other products too, including its rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and successors to the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds.

CNET will be covering the event live, with a preshow before Samsung's presentation at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. BST) Wednesday. We'll also break down all the announcements after Samsung's presentation concludes. You can watch along on CNET's website, or you can watch the direct stream from Samsung if you'd like.