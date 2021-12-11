UFC 269 Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier: Live updates, results
Join along as we watch UFC 269.
UFC 269 is live and it's an absolute beast of a card.
In the main event we have a coin flip of a title fight. Dustin Poirier, fresh off two wins over Conor McGregor, faces off against current UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira. We also get a new chance to see the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defend one of her two belts against Julianna Pena.
The card kicks off with rising star Sean O'Malley facing off against Raulian Paiva.
Can't wait for this one.
Main card
- Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier
- Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena
- Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt
- Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O'Malley
Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley looks like he was designed and built using the Saints Row 2 create-a-character mode, which I absolutely say as a compliment.
He's also one of the most exciting up-and-coming fighters in the UFC's stacked bantamweight division. Every time he fights it's an event.
This contest, with Raulian Paiva, feels a bit like a lay-up for O'Malley, but I'm excited to watch it regardless.
My prediction: O'Malley by KO
We're getting started!
Hello everyone, UFC 269 is kicking off! We've already seen a number of great fights on the prelims, most notably a wild KO by Tai Tuivasa, and a great comeback win from Dominick Cruz over Pedro Munhoz.
But the best is still to come. Let's get cracking.