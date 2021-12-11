UFC 269 Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier: Live updates, results

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC 269 is live and it's an absolute beast of a card.

In the main event we have a coin flip of a title fight. Dustin Poirier, fresh off two wins over Conor McGregor, faces off against current UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira. We also get a new chance to see the greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, defend one of her two belts against Julianna Pena.

The card kicks off with rising star Sean O'Malley facing off against Raulian Paiva.

Can't wait for this one.

Main card