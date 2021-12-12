UFC 269: Amanda Nunes loses in shock upset, Oliveira defeats Poirier

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

I don't think I can even settle down for this one, but I'll try my best. Deep breaths...



This fight is the very definition of a coin toss.



Poirier's mentality and will to win is unmatched in the lightweight division and he comes with great boxing and a solid gas tank. Will that be enough to defeat Oliveira and his unique skillset? I'm not sure. Oliveira has the best jiu jitsu, maybe in the entire UFC, and has made marked improvements in his striking.

This is gonna be a fantastic contest.



My prediction: Oliveira via submission

Round 1

Still haven't recovered from Nunes loss, but let's go. This fight is gonna be great.



Man these guys are firing early. Poirier hits Oliveira clean but both are slinging here. Poirier seems to be landing cleaner though with big shots. Oliveira landing some big knees to the body though.



Now Oliveira is shooting for the takedown. Poirier is surviving and appears to have the advantage on the feet.

This is a CRAZY first round with an insane pace. Poirier hits him clean and knocks Oliveira to the ground, but doesn't follow him down for long.



Man, Poirier is landing BIG but Oliveira is also landing, but nothing like Poirier.



WHAT.



A.



ROUND.



My Score: 10-9 for Poirier

Round 2

This is gonna be a war of attrition. Poirier is good at those.



Oliveira is going straight to the grappling here, which is very smart.



Now Oliveira is on his back in a weird position. Now he sweeps and Poirier is on the bottom. This could be bad for Dustin.

Oliveira seems to just want to consolidate this position. Not really working for any submissions just yet. He lands a big elbow though. He's grinding right now, just trying to do damage with short shots.



Now Oliveira is landing huge elbows. Dustin could be in trouble here. He'll likely survive, but this could be a turning point in the fight.



My Score: 10-9 for Oliveira

Round 3

Keen to see how Dustin fares here. Oliveira really beat him up in the last round.



Man Oliveira goes straight to the back in 20 seconds flat. Damn. This is really bad. Oliveira thrives in this position.



AND POIRIER TAPS TO A REAR NAKED CHOKE.



Damn that was so fast, and so technical. Oliveira is so good man. He is so good. And guess what? He had to go through some real adversity, which was the knock on Oliveira. Incredible performance there. Feel for Poirier, but nice work by Oliveira



Oliveira wins via submission