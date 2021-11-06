UFC 268 Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: Live updates and results

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 268 is here, and features a stacked card with two title fights and a guaranteed classic in the case of Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler.

But the two title fights at the top of the card are equally as intriguing. Both are rematches. Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington was an instant all-timer when they first faced off at UFC 245. Covington was knocked out with a broken jaw after five straight rounds of frantic back-and-forth action.



Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili was a slightly different story. That fight resulted in a flash knockout that told us literally nothing about how the pair match up, hence this rematch.

Can't wait for this. Here's the full card.

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Colby Covington

Rose Namajunas (c) vs. Zhang Weili

Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

We'll be providing round-by-round updates on the whole main card.