The Game Awards: Winners, live updates and new trailers
All the big news from the Oscars of gaming.
Deathloop. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Psychonauts 2. Metroid Dread. It Takes Two. Resident Evil Village. These are the six games up for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, which at this point are essentially The Oscars of gaming. There are 30 awards all up, the entire list of which you can find here.
But The Game Awards is about far more than just awards, as there will be plenty of new trailers, guest appearances and, most juicy of all, some world premieres of blockbuster new titles. Show host Geoff Keighley has promised "four or five" reveals the size of Elden Ring.
Though many will come as surprises, we do know of quite a few video game franchises that'll appear on the show. We know that we're going to see titles like Suicide Squad, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. It's not just video games either, as already announced are trailers for Halo's upcoming TV show, as well as Sonic The Hedgehog 2.
Check back to this article from 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET, when the Game Awards pre-show starts, as I'll be updating it with award results, trailers, announcements and everything else of note from the big show.
Forza Horizon 5 wins Best Audio Design
Forza Horizon 5 beat out Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village and Returnal to win Best Audio Design.
We then got a new trailer for Planet of Lana, a game that was announced back in June.
The Expanse gets its own Telltale game (and many more trailers)
This is one trailer-heavy preshow! Upcoming games from Telltale and Square Enix were the next to get highlighted. The Expanse is a new Telltale Games series adapted from the Sci-Fi show, while Babylon Fall is developed by Platinum Games and will launch on March 3.
Monster Hunter Rise is getting a new expansion called Sunbreak, which looks sufficiently epic. It's coming to the Switch in Summer 2022, according to a new trailer. There was also a charming reveal from Outerloop Games called Thirsty Suitors, the summary of which reads: "Battle your exes, Disappoint your parents, Find yourself." I'm in.
So many trailers, not enough time. Next is Evil West, a gnarly-looking third person action game due for 2022 release. And Have a Nice Death is a new 2D rogue-lite, which are very hot right now.
King of Fighters, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Homeworld 3
nNext we got three new trailers. The first is for King of Fighters XV, which has a beta coming to PS4 and PS5 featuring eight playable characters, starting Dec. 17. Full game release comes Feb. 17. The second is for a Texas Chainsaw Massacre, something chill for you. It's described as a "mutlitplayer horror game based on true events." Lucky last is for Homeworld 3, a sequel to 2003's Homeworld 2.
Esports was up next for the award festivities. Best Esports Athlete went to S1mple, Nactus Vincere won Best Esports Team, Best Esports Coach went to KK0MA, and 2021 League of Legends Championships scored Best Esports Event.
Welcome to the preshow!
Sydnee Goodman welcomes us to the Game Awards 2021 preshow and -- surprise! -- we've got ourselves a cheeky world premiere. Goodman introduces Tunic, a cute, Legend of Zelda-esque title coming to Xbox on March 16. (It's actually not a world premiere, as we've seen this game prior.)
We then get our first award of the evening, Games for Impact. And the winner is Square Enix's Life is Strange: True Colors.