The Game Awards: Winners, live updates and new trailers

Deathloop. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Psychonauts 2. Metroid Dread. It Takes Two. Resident Evil Village. These are the six games up for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, which at this point are essentially The Oscars of gaming. There are 30 awards all up, the entire list of which you can find here.

But The Game Awards is about far more than just awards, as there will be plenty of new trailers, guest appearances and, most juicy of all, some world premieres of blockbuster new titles. Show host Geoff Keighley has promised "four or five" reveals the size of Elden Ring.

Though many will come as surprises, we do know of quite a few video game franchises that'll appear on the show. We know that we're going to see titles like Suicide Squad, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. It's not just video games either, as already announced are trailers for Halo's upcoming TV show, as well as Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

Check back to this article from 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET, when the Game Awards pre-show starts, as I'll be updating it with award results, trailers, announcements and everything else of note from the big show.