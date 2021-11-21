Survivor Series 2021: Results, full recap and analysis

The women's Raw versus SmackDown Survivor Series match featured on one side Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina (Team Raw) and on the other Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya and Toni Storm (Team SmackDown).

The first elimination came quick: Too concerned with her looks and hair, Carmella was rolled up and pinned by Toni Storm.

With Natalya and Liv Morgan in the ring, the crowd kind of died. It's been a surprisingly subdued crowd all night long, considering how spirited New York crowds usually are, but they're conspicuously quiet for this match. They did perk up for stars like Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, but even good action between the likes of Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler got a muted reaction.

There was a moment around here where Shotzi pulled Sasha Banks off the apron, slamming her face into the ring -- which the announcers simply said was "team mates not getting on" before ignoring it completely. Really weird.

Ripley put Baszler in position for a Riptide, but Shotzi broke it up. They then did the sequence where each woman came in and did a move, only to be taken out by the next woman. With everyone out, Banks tagged herself in. On the other side, Bianca rose up and got a tag of her own. Now the crowd came alive, with duelling "Let's go Sasha/E-S-T" chants.

They had a great sequence, reminiscent of their outstanding WrestleMania match, but it didn't last long. Bianca tagged in Zelina for some teamwork offense. As Banks and Zelina found themselves in the SmackDown corner, Toni Storm tagged herself in and pinned Zelina after hitting her Storm One DDT.

Liv Morgan came in next for Team Raw and had an awkward as hell exchange with Storm -- very sloppy, as most of what they did looked mistimed -- and pinned Toni Storm after landing an Oblivion.

Baszler got the Karifuda Clutch on Morgan, but Morgan countered by backing Baszler into the corner -- the SmackDown corner. Shotzi tagged herself in and landed a top-rope splash on Morgan, which is then followed by a Frog Splash from Banks. Banks pinned Morgan for the elimination.

It's now 2-4, with Raw consisting of just Ripley and Belair. Ripley rallies against Banks, but is overwhelmed by Team SmackDown. She ate a Backcracker from Banks, a reverse DDT from Shotzi and then a big knee for Bazler. Baszler then pinned Ripley, so it's Bianca against a SmackDown team of four.

Team SmackDown promptly implodes, as Banks and Shotzi have an argument over who's the legal woman. They end up shouting at each other on the outside, and Banks pushes Shotzi into Baszler. Banks tried to get back into the ring multiple times, but was pulled out by Baszler, then Shotzi and then, for some reason, Natalya. Banks is counted out. Bianca then manages to eliminate Natalya with a cradle.

Baszler surprised Belair with a Karifuda Clutch, but Belair reverses it into a move that looked like Beth Phoenix's Glam Slam, and then Belair pinned Shayna Baszler. After a few minutes, Belair lands a Kiss of Death on Shotzi to win for Team Raw.

Rating: 2.5 stars. This just didn't click. A lot of it was sloppy -- Belair, Banks, Baszler and Ripley were reliably smooth, but the rest often looked awkward -- and the crowd was not into most of it. The whole "SmackDown implodes" story was contrived and felt forced, which took away from the drama of Belair winning against supposedly insurmountable odds.

The whole exchange between Belair and Banks in the middle of the match was stellar, though.