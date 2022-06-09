Summer Game Fest 2022: Live Updates, All the News as it Happens

Join us live for Keigh3!
We don't have E3 this year, so we're pinning all of our video game dreams on Summer Games Fest, AKA Keigh3, the Geoff Keighley led video games showcase.
Feel free to watch along right here! We'll also be running our own commentary below in this liveblog. We'll embed trailers along the way as they become available.
Geoff Keighley himself has warned us to manage expectations, saying the show will mostly focus on existing, already announced games, but no. We won't be doing that unfortunately. We will be hyping our own expectations and potentially getting disappointed. This is the way.
Let's go!
Street Fighter 6 is first up, showing off proper footage of a game in progress. Looks good, but yeah Street Fighter has had this sorta style since the big reboot with Street Fighter 4.
Looking forward to playing this for a couple of hours, getting wrecked online and never touching it until the next one.
It has begun. We are live. Mr. Charisma Geoff Keighley is presenting.
Again... Keighley is bracing folks for disappointment. I have a feeling this could be a bust.
Well it's morning where I am (3.50am in Australia). Looks like they've already announced that Last of Us remaster officially.
That's always felt like a weird one to remaster for me. Didn't it recently get a PS4 upgrade? Maybe it's the new Doom. Beggars can't be choosers I suppose.