Summer Game Fest 2022: Live Updates, All the News as it Happens

Summer Games Fest is almost here! Summer Games Fest

We don't have E3 this year, so we're pinning all of our video game dreams on Summer Games Fest, AKA Keigh3, the Geoff Keighley led video games showcase.

Feel free to watch along right here! We'll also be running our own commentary below in this liveblog. We'll embed trailers along the way as they become available.

Geoff Keighley himself has warned us to manage expectations, saying the show will mostly focus on existing, already announced games, but no. We won't be doing that unfortunately. We will be hyping our own expectations and potentially getting disappointed. This is the way.

Let's go!

