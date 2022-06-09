Summer Game Fest 2022: All the Announcements and Reveals

Summer Games Fest is almost here! Summer Games Fest

We didn't have E3 this year, so we pinned all of our video game dreams on Summer Game Fest, AKA Keigh3. That was probably a mistake.

Unfortunately Summer Game Fest was a little bit of a bust, but we've only got ourselves to blame. Geoff Keighley himself warned us to manage expectations, stating the show would mostly focus on existing, already announced games. He was right. It did, and it was a bit of a grind.

