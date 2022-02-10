SpaceX Starship event live: Every major announcement from Elon Musk's update

SpaceX

Welcome to the SpaceX Starship presentation live blog. Thanks for joining us. We're waiting to hear Elon Musk update the world on all things SpaceX Starship, a rocket that may one day send humans to the moon and Mars.

The update is slated to take place at the Starbase facility in Texas and will kick off at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). CNET is carrying a livestream below, so you can follow along.

Starship, the crown jewel of the SpaceX rocket fleet has had a pretty epic 12 months. Multiple high-altitude tests have ended in "rapid disassembly" (read: explosions) and the rocket has been fully stacked with its mammoth booster in preparation for further flights. Is it ready to go to space, though? We could find out today.

During the last SpaceX Starship update, back in September 2019, Musk gave an overly ambitious timeline for Starship orbital flights -- six months. More than two years later, Starship still hasn't left Earth. SpaceX is waiting for clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration, The FAA is currently undertaking an environmental assessment which is scheduled to be completed by the end of February.

All the announcements will appear below as they roll in.