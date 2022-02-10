SpaceX Starship event live: All the announcements from Elon Musk's update
Is Musk's moon and Mars rocket ready to move? We're about to find out.
Welcome to the SpaceX Starship presentation live blog. Thanks for joining us. We're waiting to hear Elon Musk update the world on all things SpaceX Starship, a rocket that may one day send humans to the moon and Mars.
The update is slated to take place at the Starbase facility in Texas and will kick off at 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET). CNET is carrying a livestream below, so you can follow along.
Starship, the crown jewel of the SpaceX rocket fleet has had a pretty epic 12 months. Multiple high-altitude tests have ended in "rapid disassembly" (read: explosions) and the rocket has been fully stacked with its mammoth booster in preparation for further flights. Is it ready to go to space, though? We could find out today.
During the last SpaceX Starship update, back in September 2019, Musk gave an overly ambitious timeline for Starship orbital flights -- six months. More than two years later, Starship still hasn't left Earth. SpaceX is waiting for clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration, The FAA is currently undertaking an environmental assessment which is scheduled to be completed by the end of February.
All the announcements will appear below as they roll in.
"Chopsticks"
Yesterday, Musk posted drone footage of the Starship rocket and Super Heavy booster at Starbase, with the former held up by the launch and catch tower -- robotic arms affectionately dubbed "chopsticks" by some SpaceX watchers.
There haven't been any big updates on the launch and catch tower outside a few Musk tweets, so we could hear a little more about the extreme engineering behind the mecha-mitts this evening.
Brush up on Starship
Just learning about Starship for the first time? Want to know a little more about SpaceX's plans for the first orbital flight?
Look no further friends. CNET space gurus Claire Reilly and Eric Mack have you covered with a neat video explainer.
Fully stacked
During the last Starship update, back in 2019, Musk was flanked by the glistening silver rocket. This time, he's going to be flanked by the mammoth, fully stacked version of Starship. It's a pretty impressive sight as you can see from his tweet earlier today. I expect it will be even more impressive when the lights are off.