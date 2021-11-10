SpaceX launches NASA Crew-3 mission: Live updates
Four astronauts are set to blast off from the Florida coast this evening. You can watch and follow live right here.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on Nov. 10, carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station for a six-month stay. The Crew-3 mission will be the third operational flight of SpaceX's Crew Dragon and, while it hasn't been the easiest road to the launchpad, the astronauts are ready to fly.
The launch was originally scheduled for Halloween but some nasty weather and a "minor medical issue" pushed lift off back by almost two weeks. Crew-3 will now be flying just hours after Crew-2 splashed down in the Atlantic on Wednesday.
We'll be running live updates of all the major milestones heading into launch and beyond. You can also follow along via CNET Highlights YouTube page below. Ad astra, SpaceX and NASA!
Two hours to go!
We're now two hours from launch. The astronauts are buckled in and communications checks have been performed and ticked off.
"Each crew member there is thinking about their role during the launch," says NASA astronaut Shannon Walker, who previously flew on Crew Dragon as part of the first operational mission, "and probably just trying to enjoy the experience."
John Insprucker just jumped on to say there has been some weather blowing through Kennedy Space Center and could jeopardize the launch but, as it stands, it's all still a GO as the weather is expected to pass by... cross those fingers and toes hey?
Looking good
"The good news is... everything is looking good," says John Insprucker, the Principal Integration Engineer at SpaceX and a familiar voice for those of us who routinely tune in to SpaceX launches.
"The weather is looking good for launch," he notes, but says "we're still showing a 30% probability of violation."
You know what else is looking good? Perseverance rover on Mars. If you haven't heard, the rover drilled a tiny hole in some rock and has seen "something no one's ever seen before."
Crew arms and ingress
It's time for "ingress," which is just a fancy way of saying "the astronauts are going to climb into the spaceship." Chari and Marshburn are the first two astronauts to climb in. Barron and Maurer enter about 10 minutes later.
One of the most sci-fi aspects of a Crew Dragon launch is seeing the astronauts walk through the crew arm, which leads up to the Crew Dragon capsule. The white walkway and those lighting effects makes it look just like something out of a movie.
The astronauts have entered the building
Just under three hours before launch, the astronauts are on their way up to the top of the launch tower.
The four astronauts on today's mission are:
- US Navy submarine warfare officer Kayla Barron
- Test pilot Raja Chari
- Veteran astronaut and emergency physician Tom Marshburn
- European astronaut Matthias Maurer, a German materials scientist who's been with the European Space Agency for more than a decade.