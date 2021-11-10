SpaceX Crew-3 mission launches to space: Live updates
Four astronauts are set to blast off from the Florida coast this evening. Follow along live.
At 9:03 p.m. ET, a SpaceX Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station. The Crew-3 mission will be the third operational flight of SpaceX's Crew Dragon.
The launch was originally scheduled for Halloween but some nasty weather and a "minor medical issue" pushed lift off back almost two weeks. Crew-3 will now be flying just hours after Crew-2 splashed down in the Atlantic on Wednesday.
We'll be running live updates of all the major milestones heading into launch and beyond. You can also follow along via CNET Highlights YouTube page below. Ad astra, SpaceX and NASA!
The astronauts have entered the building
Just under three hours before launch, the astronauts are on their way up to the top of the launch tower.
The four astronauts on today's mission are:
- US Navy submarine warfare officer Kayla Barron
- Test pilot Raja Chari
- Veteran astronaut and emergency physician Tom Marshburn
- European astronaut Matthias Maurer, a German materials scientist who's been with the European Space Agency for more than a decade.