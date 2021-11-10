SpaceX Crew-3 mission launches to space: Live updates

At 9:03 p.m. ET, a SpaceX Falcon 9 is scheduled to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station. The Crew-3 mission will be the third operational flight of SpaceX's Crew Dragon.

The launch was originally scheduled for Halloween but some nasty weather and a "minor medical issue" pushed lift off back almost two weeks. Crew-3 will now be flying just hours after Crew-2 splashed down in the Atlantic on Wednesday.

Ad astra, SpaceX and NASA!