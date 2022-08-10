Samsung Unpacked Live Blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Reveals

Samsung's August 2022 Unpacked event shows off the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 foldable phones.
Samsung is revealing its newest foldable phones -- the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 -- Wednesday during the company's Unpacked event. The reveals come alongside the company's new Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Our live blog continues below alongside Samsung's event, and you can also dive in on each of the new announcements with our coverage linked here.
In a bid to show sustainability, the packaging of the Flip, Fold and Buds 2 Pro is made entirely of recycled plastic. Samsung has extended its Galaxy for the Planet sustainability program, started last year, to recycle ocean netting plastic for use in packaging for these products. But no parts of the Fold 4 or Flip 4 are made using recycled plastic, unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which uses it for a few parts including the S Pen stylus sheath. Samsung has pledged to incorporate more sustainable plastic in the devices themselves in the future, but not for this year's foldables, apparently.
Another big upgrade is its 15% larger battery from the Galaxy Watch 4 -- up to 276 mAh in the smaller 40mm size and 397 mAh in the larger 44mm size. Recharging is fast, too, getting 45% battery in 30 minutes. Thanks to the more advanced BioActive sensor, Samsung promises sleep coaching is better. Your morning sleep report now tracks sleep stages, blood oxygen levels and how much time you spent snoring, which is collected into an overall sleep score. It's one number you definitely want to go up.
K-pop sensation BTS have appeared in another Samsung ad! They're repping this year's Z Flip 4 -- and I wouldn't be surprised if we see some sort of proper BTS edition Z Flip 4 at some point.
The new feature for the Watch 5 is reading your skin temperature. It won't take exact number readings, but will look at significant changes in temperature that could signify possible illness or other conditions.
At first glance, not much has changed since the Watch 4. But the Sapphire Crystal glass in the Watch 5 is 60% more resistant to scratches than the glass used in its predecessor. Samsung has also reshaped the curve on the back glass that covers the sensors so that more of it touches your wrist, which should improve readings.
Given how much we liked last year's Galaxy Watch 4, we were excited for the new Galaxy Watch 5. The Galaxy Watch 4 was the first to switch from Samsung's Tizen OS to Google's Wear OS 3, which integrates features from Tizen. But since any watch running Wear OS 3 so far isn't compatible with iOS, once again, iPhone owners are left in the cold as they won't be able to sync with the Watch 5. It's not clear how big the market is for iPhone users who want a Samsung watch.
Samsung has also raised the price of the Buds 2 Pro by $30, and they'll retail for $229 when they go on sale on Aug. 26. You can get them in white, graphite and Bora purple.
The Buds 2 Pro have 24-bit hi-fi audio for richer sound, Samsung says. The noise canceling has gotten better, with an expanded range of 3 extra decibels of noise reduction compared to the Buds Pro. The new earbuds will block more higher-frequency sounds, too. Later this year, LE audio will be added to capture 360-degree audio from the environment around you -- great for ASMR fans, I suppose?
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro brings a lot of small ergonomic changes. They're 15% smaller than the Buds Pro, with a redesign for better airflow, a windshield that's twice as big to block outside noise and tweaks to its shape to ensure they don't rotate.
More durability, Flex Mode apps and extended battery life are are basically everything on our wishlist for the Z Flip 4. Well, everything but a price drop -- the Z Flip 4 price starts at $999, the same as its predecessor. Still, it's competitive with other premium flagships.
New for this year's Flip is a more robust hinge and slightly slimmer design. Samsung has made durability improvements every year, which is encouraging after the initial wave of Samsung Galaxy Fold phones in March 2019 had to be recalled due to reports of easily damaged displays and hinges. The design hasn't changed much, but Samsung has added more app widgets for the outer display, like tapping to make purchases with Samsung Pay.
There are also more apps that work in Flex mode, splitting the top and bottom of the screen when the phone is partially folded. This means having a chat window on the bottom with a video call on the top, for instance, or making Instagram Reels without hands. It's a big feature that only a foldable can use, so we're eager to see more ways to use the split-screen function -- and using the bottom as a touchpad, new for the Flip 4, is one of them.
The cameras also haven't changed from the Z Flip 3, with a 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultrawide. But the Z Flip 4 does inherit the camera software upgrades from the Samsung Galaxy S22 released earlier this year, which should enable better night photos.
And here it is! The Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's next version of the clamshell foldable. New for this year's Flip is a more robust hinge and slightly slimmer design. Samsung has made durability improvements every year, which is encouraging after the initial wave of Samsung Galaxy Fold phones in March 2019 had to be recalled due to reports of easily damaged displays and hinges.
Z Flip 4
Samsung President TM Roh has taken the (prerecorded) stage to remind us that Samsung started making foldables a decade ago. It took eight years to get the the original Samsung Galaxy Fold to market in 2019.
There are several devices we aren't expecting. We haven't heard any rumors of a new Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet or of a Galaxy S22 Fan Edition. The FE is the more affordable and slightly lower-specced version of the flagship phone that usually comes out around this time, though the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition was delayed until early 2022.
There's also no expectation of a Galaxy Note -- and it's safe to say we won't see one this year, if ever again.
We saw plenty of leaks for the foldables we expect to see, including a listing on Amazon Netherlands supposedly for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 that showed slight design changes and a new external case for the S Pen. Maybe the stylus won't get a slot, like the S22 Ultra has?
So what are we expecting? Samsung foldables: the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the larger Galaxy Z Fold 4. We also anticipate the brand's next smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5, which we expect will run Google's Wear OS 3, which incorporates Samsung's Tizen OS.
A leak in mid-July from tipster Evan Blass suggested that Samsung's next Unpacked was a month away and that it would likely see foldables revealed.
A day later, Samsung itself teased the Unpacked event with a colorful puzzle that, when solved, revealed the date: Aug. 10. That's today!
Samsung's first Unpacked this year was in February, when it revealed the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 tablet line. Both of these ranges included more affordable devices and top-tier premium models: the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the huge Samsung Tab S8 Ultra.
Samsung revealed the new Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 phones at another event in March. These phones are aimed at the midrange market. Only the Galaxy A53 is sold in the US for $450 (£399 or roughly AU$710). That's around the same price as the iPhone SE (2022) and Google Pixel 6A, which was released later in the year. All of them are competing to win over folks who don't want to pay top dollar for a capable 5G device.
