Samsung Unpacked Live Blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Reveals

Samsung is revealing its newest foldable phones -- the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 -- Wednesday during the company's Unpacked event. The reveals come alongside the company's new Galaxy Watch 5 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Our live blog continues below alongside Samsung's event, and you can also dive in on each of the new announcements with our coverage linked here. You can also watch join CNET's Samsung Unpacked Watch Party hosted by Claire Reilly and Abrar Al-Heeti: