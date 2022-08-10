Samsung Unpacked Live Blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Reveals To Come

Samsung's August Unpacked event is this morning, and we're expecting Samsung to update the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones with new hinges, cameras and speedier chips. These devices don't sell anywhere close to as much as Samsung's mainline Galaxy S22 phones, which the company updated earlier this year. But for Samsung, the Fold and Flip represent innovation and a stark shift away from Apple, which typically offers incremental updates for its well-regarded iPhones.

CNET will cover the event live, with this liveblog leading into Samsung's presentation at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. BST) Wednesday. We'll also have a live preshow on CNET's YouTube channel hosted by CNET's Claire Reilly and Abrar Al-Heeti, taking live questions and providing commentary throughout the presentation. We'll also break down all the announcements after Samsung's presentation concludes. You can watch along on CNET's website, or you can watch the direct stream from Samsung.