Samsung Unpacked Live Blog: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 Reveals To Come

Samsung is tipped to reveal a new wave of foldable phones at today's Unpacked event.
Samsung's August Unpacked event is this morning, and we're expecting Samsung to update the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones with new hinges, cameras and speedier chips. These devices don't sell anywhere close to as much as Samsung's mainline Galaxy S22 phones, which the company updated earlier this year. But for Samsung, the Fold and Flip represent innovation and a stark shift away from Apple, which typically offers incremental updates for its well-regarded iPhones.
CNET will cover the event live, with this liveblog leading into Samsung's presentation at 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET, 2 p.m. BST) Wednesday. We'll also have a live preshow on CNET's YouTube channel hosted by CNET's Claire Reilly and Abrar Al-Heeti, taking live questions and providing commentary throughout the presentation. We'll also break down all the announcements after Samsung's presentation concludes. You can watch along on CNET's website, or you can watch the direct stream from Samsung.
Since then, a leak in mid-July by tipster Evan Blass strongly suggested that Samsung's next Unpacked was a month away and would likely see foldables revealed.
A day later, Samsung itself teased the next Unpacked event with a colorful puzzle that, when solved, revealed the date: Aug. 10. That's today!
Samsung's first Unpacked this year was in February, when it revealed the Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 tablet line. Both of these ranges included more affordable devices and top-tier premium models: the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the huge Samsung Tab S8 Ultra.
Samsung revealed the new Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A33 phones at another event in March. These phones are aimed at the midrange market. Only the Galaxy A53 is sold in the US for $450 (£399 or roughly AU$710). That's around the same price as the iPhone SE (2022) and Google Pixel 6A, which was released later in the year. All of them are competing to win over folks who don't want to pay top dollar for a capable 5G device.
Hello and welcome to our liveblog for Samsung Unpacked! We're expecting a lot of updates on some fan-favorite devices. Here's the YouTube link, or you can watch at Samsung.com. There's also Samsung 837X for the AR and VR fans. CNET will also have a live show on our YouTube channel as the event begins, including commentary and reporting from our editors. You can send us questions for the show and watch it here.