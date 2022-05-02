X
Live

Met Gala Live Updates: The Best Red Carpet Looks and Memes From The Night

We've already got a few humdingers.

markserrels
Mark Serrels
Updated
markserrels

Mark Serrels

See full bio

Welcome to the Met Gala. That magical time of the year where we gather round the internet camp fire and share the best and worst of fashion.
We're going to be updating live here with the best dresses, looks and memes that emerge from fashions night of nights.
You can watch the Met Gala live here on Vogue's website.

We'll also be dropping the good stuff below. Stay tuned!

Live

STOP THE PRESSES

By Mark Serrels

I have just received word of some important breaking news: Jordan Roth's jaw dropping, Elden Ring boss outfit, has a second phase.

I repeat, Jordan Roth's dress has a second phase.

It goes from this...

gettyimages-1395035254
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

To this...

gettyimages-1395035593
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

That's what happens when you get Jordan to half health and he starts moving faster and using lightning damage.

Live

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

By Mark Serrels

Because I'm a balloon, I actually had no idea Sophie Turner was pregnant. Both Joe Jonas and Sophie look great here in my humble, uneducated opinion.

Live

Sebastian Stan

By Mark Serrels

I'm giving Sebastian Stan his very own update because oh my lord.

Look at this thing. Wanna pick up the kids from school wearing this...

I know I can pull this off.

Live

Quick round up...

By Mark Serrels

Dude, Janelle Monae looks amazing. Absolutely obsessed.

gettyimages-1395035235
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Honestly, how cool is this? Like she's wearing an extremely fashionable set of armour.

Also, I hate to say it but Shawn Mendes sort of looks very cool. He kinda nailed this whole thing...

gettyimages-1395036316
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

This outfit has, however, led to many people making Dr. Strange comparisons, which I am in support of.

I have no idea if Anderson Paak is on theme and I don't really care.

gettyimages-1395037242
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Live

My favourite so far...

By Mark Serrels

This is by miles the best outfit of the night. Absolutely love that Jordan Roth came dressed as an Elden Ring boss.

gettyimages-1395035254
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Also, while I'm at it, I feel like we need to address, or at the very least look at, this perfect tweet.

Live

Oh, almost forgot

By Mark Serrels

I didn't mention because it was our lead image, but yeah Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrived.

gettyimages-1395031020
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Both are chairs for the Met Gala along with...

gettyimages-1395033338
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Old mate Lin-Manuel Miranda. He's also just arrived.

People seem to be enjoying it...

Live

The best so far...

By Mark Serrels

Alright I've just woken up here in Australia, so I'm going to rattle through some good early contenders. First off Anna Wintour, the organizer of the event has already arrived.

gettyimages-1395028528

Anna Wintour has arrived...

 Theo Wargo/WireImage

Online people are already making fun of her for misinterpreting the theme of the Gala, which is "Gilded Glamour."

On the other hand, the online mob are enjoying what Dua Lipa and Doja Cat put together.

I guess we're still saying people "understood assigments".

This is my favourite thing from the Met Gala so far though...