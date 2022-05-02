Met Gala Live Updates: The Best Red Carpet Looks and Memes From The Night

We've already got a few humdingers.
Welcome to the Met Gala. That magical time of the year where we gather round the internet camp fire and share the best and worst of fashion.
We're going to be updating live here with the best dresses, looks and memes that emerge from fashions night of nights.
You can watch the Met Gala live here on Vogue's website.
We'll also be dropping the good stuff below. Stay tuned!
I have just received word of some important breaking news: Jordan Roth's jaw dropping, Elden Ring boss outfit, has a second phase.
I repeat, Jordan Roth's dress has a second phase.
It goes from this...
To this...
That's what happens when you get Jordan to half health and he starts moving faster and using lightning damage.
Because I'm a balloon, I actually had no idea Sophie Turner was pregnant. Both Joe Jonas and Sophie look great here in my humble, uneducated opinion.
I'm giving Sebastian Stan his very own update because oh my lord.
Look at this thing. Wanna pick up the kids from school wearing this...
I know I can pull this off.
Dude, Janelle Monae looks amazing. Absolutely obsessed.
Honestly, how cool is this? Like she's wearing an extremely fashionable set of armour.
Also, I hate to say it but Shawn Mendes sort of looks very cool. He kinda nailed this whole thing...
This outfit has, however, led to many people making Dr. Strange comparisons, which I am in support of.
I have no idea if Anderson Paak is on theme and I don't really care.
This is by miles the best outfit of the night. Absolutely love that Jordan Roth came dressed as an Elden Ring boss.
Also, while I'm at it, I feel like we need to address, or at the very least look at, this perfect tweet.
I didn't mention because it was our lead image, but yeah Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrived.
Both are chairs for the Met Gala along with...
Old mate Lin-Manuel Miranda. He's also just arrived.
People seem to be enjoying it...
Alright I've just woken up here in Australia, so I'm going to rattle through some good early contenders. First off Anna Wintour, the organizer of the event has already arrived.
Online people are already making fun of her for misinterpreting the theme of the Gala, which is "Gilded Glamour."
On the other hand, the online mob are enjoying what Dua Lipa and Doja Cat put together.
I guess we're still saying people "understood assigments".
This is my favourite thing from the Met Gala so far though...