X

Met Gala: All the Best Looks on Fashion's Night of Nights

Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian and more delivered.

markserrels
Mark Serrels
Updated
markserrels

Mark Serrels

See full bio

The Met Gala has come and gone and it was pretty spectacular. I now firmly believe this shouldn't be an annual event. Let's get this going quarterly. I need more of these in my life. 

A few personal highlights for me...

  • Everyone (including us) mistaking Frederik Robertsson for Jared Leto and having an absolute meltdown.
  • Jared Leto ironically turning up later alongside an actual doppelganger who was dressed the same as him.
  • Kim Kardashian ignoring the theme and turning up in the dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang Happy Birthday to JFK.
  • Jordan Roth coming dressed like an Elden Ring boss. Very powerful.
  • Sebastian Stan turning up in what looked like a gigantic oversized pink suit. Incredible.

The whole event was as wild as you might have hoped. We covered it all live below.

Enjoy!

Also... Elon Musk is here

By Mark Serrels

Just in case you didn't notice, Elon Musk also turned up to the Met Gala.

Unfortunately he didn't dress up as a car or a martian or something.

gettyimages-1395053070
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Baseball caps?

By Mark Serrels

There's been a lot of baseball caps at the Met Gala tonight and I can't say it's working for anyone.

Exhibit A: Kylie Jenner is a wedding dress and... a baseball cao.

gettyimages-1395054794
John Shearer/Getty Images

People are not enjoying this.

And my personal favourite...

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj is also wearing a baseball cap.

gettyimages-1395055054
John Shearer/Getty Images

Can't say I'm a huge fan of either to be honest. (I'm wearing a pair of tracksuit pants right now by the way, just so you know.)

Kim Kardashian has arrived...

By Mark Serrels

She is with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and apparently has three people helping her up the stairs, but Kim Kardashian has arrived...

gettyimages-1395053273
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Pete is properly dressed up as her bodyguard and I think we should be okay with that. If you weren't following along below, Kim is wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang happy birthday to JFK.

Apparently Kim was just wearing the dress for the red carpet and quickly got into something less expensive and high risk. Understandable when you're wearing a $5 million dollar dress. Don't wanna get spaghetti sauce on that one.

Cara Delevingne

By Mark Serrels

Cara Delevingne is just out there being painted gold and wearing pretty much nothing else. The wild part: She looks amazing. How is this possible?

gettyimages-1395051687
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Big Goldfinger energies here. The good news is she brought a jacket in case it gets cold.

gettyimages-1395052091
John Shearer/Getty Images

Some more looks...

By Mark Serrels

Lizzo is bringing pure drama in Thom Browne. Good tweet as well.

Gwen Stefani just flat out refuses to age. She looks amazing. Here she is next to Olivia Rodrigo. Ridiculous.

Gigi Hadid is wearing what appears to be a gigantic North Face sleeping bag.

gettyimages-1395050632
Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian

By Mark Serrels

Kim Kardashian is coming to the Met Gala wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sung happy birthday to John F. Kennedy. She's not on the red carpet yet, but she's gonna look like this.

The dress is reportedly worth $5 million dollars.

We'll update as soon as she arrives. She sorta looks incredible in this dress to be honest.

Another quick round up...

By Mark Serrels

I have the biggest spot in my heart for UK rapper Stormzy, and I reckon this outfit absolutely slaps.

David Harbour and Lily Allen have arrived. I can't get enough of Harbour and his cigar.

SZA looks like a badass pirate to be honest. I don't dislike it.

OK, this is Jared Leto for real...

By Mark Serrels

After the big mix up earlier this evening, Jared Leto -- the real one -- has arrived.

gettyimages-1395048482
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

He's not exactly wearing anything as wild as his doppleganger Frederik Robertsson, but he has come alongside an ACTUAL doppelganger, just to make things even more ridiculously confusing.

What a magical day this has been.

A few big ones incoming...

By Mark Serrels

Megan Thee Stallion has arrived and she looks absolutely unreal. Not 100% sure it's on theme, but post-Sebastian Stan arriving in a pink clown suit, I think we just have to roll with it.

gettyimages-1395045840
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Did we post Olivia Rodrigo yet? I think I got distracted by the whole not-Jared Leto thing. Anyway, here she is...

Tessa Thompson is 100% wearing one of the coolest dresses of the evening. Absolutely ridiculous. Pink is very big this year.

Billie Eilish is here!

By Mark Serrels

Billie Eilish is here and, as the youngsters are accustomed to saying, it looks as though she "understood the assignment."

gettyimages-1395044200
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She looks fantastic and really nailed the theme...

Interesting note: the dress is a Gucci sustainable gown.

"I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible," she said, on the Vogue livestream. 

Oh wow...

By Mark Serrels

I guess we could be in for something special with Cardi B.

Can't wait to see what...

UPDATE: Here is the dress. I think I was expecting something a little wilder...

Big apologies...

By Mark Serrels

An update: Apparently the person wearing that absolutely insane Iris van Herpen was NOT Jared Leto.

That's wild. 

Apparently it's Fredrik Robertsson. 

I am absolutely shook. The entire world believe that outfit was Jared Leto? I guess Jared Leto himself really has to do something spectacular to outdo this guy!

Looks like we weren't the only ones...

Some more highlights...

By Mark Serrels

Big fan of Kodi Smit-McPhee looking like he's just got done washing the dishes.

gettyimages-1395042178
Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Glenn Close is dressed is an outfit scarily close to Sebastian Stan's gigantic pink man number.

Olivia Rodrigo looks like this.

This absolutely rules...

JARED LETO (Update)

By Mark Serrels

Update: We (and the entire internet) made an error. This was not Jared Leto, it was Frederik Robertsson. Apologies for the mistake.
Oh my sweet lord Jared Leto has done something truly spectacular and I'm not sure I can recover from this...

gettyimages-1395040497
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This is, without question, Jared Leto's final form. I have been reliably informed this is an Iris van Herpen outfit and it's the wildest thing I've ever seen in my life.

This is what full commitment looks like. I cannot believe what I am seeing.

Oh dear...

By Mark Serrels

The award for "dude that turns up making the least amount of effort possible" goes to Kieran Culkin.

I am sorry what are we doing here? Where is the respect for the GRAND TRADITIONS of the Met Gala? What have we come to?

STOP THE PRESSES

By Mark Serrels

I have just received word of some important breaking news: Jordan Roth's jaw dropping, Elden Ring boss outfit, has a second phase.

I repeat, Jordan Roth's dress has a second phase.

It goes from this...

gettyimages-1395035254
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

To this...

gettyimages-1395035593
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

That's what happens when you get Jordan to half health and he starts moving faster and using lightning damage.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

By Mark Serrels

Because I'm a balloon, I actually had no idea Sophie Turner was pregnant. Both Joe Jonas and Sophie look great here in my humble, uneducated opinion.

Sebastian Stan

By Mark Serrels

I'm giving Sebastian Stan his very own update because oh my lord.

Look at this thing. Wanna pick up the kids from school wearing this...

I know I can pull this off.

Quick round up...

By Mark Serrels

Dude, Janelle Monae looks amazing. Absolutely obsessed.

gettyimages-1395035235
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Honestly, how cool is this? Like she's wearing an extremely fashionable set of armour.

Also, I hate to say it but Shawn Mendes sort of looks very cool. He kinda nailed this whole thing...

gettyimages-1395036316
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

This outfit has, however, led to many people making Dr. Strange comparisons, which I am in support of.

I have no idea if Anderson Paak is on theme and I don't really care.

gettyimages-1395037242
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

My favourite so far...

By Mark Serrels

This is by miles the best outfit of the night. Absolutely love that Jordan Roth came dressed as an Elden Ring boss.

gettyimages-1395035254
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Also, while I'm at it, I feel like we need to address, or at the very least look at, this perfect tweet.

Oh, almost forgot

By Mark Serrels

I didn't mention because it was our lead image, but yeah Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrived.

gettyimages-1395031020
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Both are chairs for the Met Gala along with...

gettyimages-1395033338
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Old mate Lin-Manuel Miranda. He's also just arrived.

People seem to be enjoying it...

The best so far...

By Mark Serrels

Alright I've just woken up here in Australia, so I'm going to rattle through some good early contenders. First off Anna Wintour, the organizer of the event has already arrived.

gettyimages-1395028528

Anna Wintour has arrived...

 Theo Wargo/WireImage

Online people are already making fun of her for misinterpreting the theme of the Gala, which is "Gilded Glamour."

On the other hand, the online mob are enjoying what Dua Lipa and Doja Cat put together.

I guess we're still saying people "understood assigments".

This is my favourite thing from the Met Gala so far though...