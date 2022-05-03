Met Gala: All the Best Looks on Fashion's Night of Nights

The Met Gala has come and gone and it was pretty spectacular. I now firmly believe this shouldn't be an annual event. Let's get this going quarterly. I need more of these in my life.

A few personal highlights for me...

Everyone (including us) mistaking Frederik Robertsson for Jared Leto and having an absolute meltdown.

Jared Leto ironically turning up later alongside an actual doppelganger who was dressed the same as him.

Kim Kardashian ignoring the theme and turning up in the dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang Happy Birthday to JFK.

Jordan Roth coming dressed like an Elden Ring boss. Very powerful.

Sebastian Stan turning up in what looked like a gigantic oversized pink suit. Incredible.

The whole event was as wild as you might have hoped. We covered it all live below.

Enjoy!