Met Gala: All the Best Looks on Fashion's Night of Nights

Jared Leto, Kim Kardashian and more delivered.
The Met Gala has come and gone and it was pretty spectacular. I now firmly believe this shouldn't be an annual event. Let's get this going quarterly. I need more of these in my life.
A few personal highlights for me...
The whole event was as wild as you might have hoped. We covered it all live below.
Enjoy!
Just in case you didn't notice, Elon Musk also turned up to the Met Gala.
Unfortunately he didn't dress up as a car or a martian or something.
There's been a lot of baseball caps at the Met Gala tonight and I can't say it's working for anyone.
Exhibit A: Kylie Jenner is a wedding dress and... a baseball cao.
People are not enjoying this.
And my personal favourite...
Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj is also wearing a baseball cap.
Can't say I'm a huge fan of either to be honest. (I'm wearing a pair of tracksuit pants right now by the way, just so you know.)
She is with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, and apparently has three people helping her up the stairs, but Kim Kardashian has arrived...
Pete is properly dressed up as her bodyguard and I think we should be okay with that. If you weren't following along below, Kim is wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang happy birthday to JFK.
Apparently Kim was just wearing the dress for the red carpet and quickly got into something less expensive and high risk. Understandable when you're wearing a $5 million dollar dress. Don't wanna get spaghetti sauce on that one.
Cara Delevingne is just out there being painted gold and wearing pretty much nothing else. The wild part: She looks amazing. How is this possible?
Big Goldfinger energies here. The good news is she brought a jacket in case it gets cold.
Lizzo is bringing pure drama in Thom Browne. Good tweet as well.
Gwen Stefani just flat out refuses to age. She looks amazing. Here she is next to Olivia Rodrigo. Ridiculous.
Gigi Hadid is wearing what appears to be a gigantic North Face sleeping bag.
Kim Kardashian is coming to the Met Gala wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she sung happy birthday to John F. Kennedy. She's not on the red carpet yet, but she's gonna look like this.
The dress is reportedly worth $5 million dollars.
We'll update as soon as she arrives. She sorta looks incredible in this dress to be honest.
I have the biggest spot in my heart for UK rapper Stormzy, and I reckon this outfit absolutely slaps.
David Harbour and Lily Allen have arrived. I can't get enough of Harbour and his cigar.
SZA looks like a badass pirate to be honest. I don't dislike it.
After the big mix up earlier this evening, Jared Leto -- the real one -- has arrived.
He's not exactly wearing anything as wild as his doppleganger Frederik Robertsson, but he has come alongside an ACTUAL doppelganger, just to make things even more ridiculously confusing.
What a magical day this has been.
Megan Thee Stallion has arrived and she looks absolutely unreal. Not 100% sure it's on theme, but post-Sebastian Stan arriving in a pink clown suit, I think we just have to roll with it.
Did we post Olivia Rodrigo yet? I think I got distracted by the whole not-Jared Leto thing. Anyway, here she is...
Tessa Thompson is 100% wearing one of the coolest dresses of the evening. Absolutely ridiculous. Pink is very big this year.
Billie Eilish is here and, as the youngsters are accustomed to saying, it looks as though she "understood the assignment."
She looks fantastic and really nailed the theme...
Interesting note: the dress is a Gucci sustainable gown.
"I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible," she said, on the Vogue livestream.
I guess we could be in for something special with Cardi B.
Can't wait to see what...
UPDATE: Here is the dress. I think I was expecting something a little wilder...
An update: Apparently the person wearing that absolutely insane Iris van Herpen was NOT Jared Leto.
That's wild.
Apparently it's Fredrik Robertsson.
I am absolutely shook. The entire world believe that outfit was Jared Leto? I guess Jared Leto himself really has to do something spectacular to outdo this guy!
Looks like we weren't the only ones...
Big fan of Kodi Smit-McPhee looking like he's just got done washing the dishes.
Glenn Close is dressed is an outfit scarily close to Sebastian Stan's gigantic pink man number.
Olivia Rodrigo looks like this.
This absolutely rules...
Update: We (and the entire internet) made an error. This was not Jared Leto, it was Frederik Robertsson. Apologies for the mistake.
Oh my sweet lord Jared Leto has done something truly spectacular and I'm not sure I can recover from this...
This is, without question, Jared Leto's final form. I have been reliably informed this is an Iris van Herpen outfit and it's the wildest thing I've ever seen in my life.
This is what full commitment looks like. I cannot believe what I am seeing.
The award for "dude that turns up making the least amount of effort possible" goes to Kieran Culkin.
I am sorry what are we doing here? Where is the respect for the GRAND TRADITIONS of the Met Gala? What have we come to?
I have just received word of some important breaking news: Jordan Roth's jaw dropping, Elden Ring boss outfit, has a second phase.
I repeat, Jordan Roth's dress has a second phase.
It goes from this...
To this...
That's what happens when you get Jordan to half health and he starts moving faster and using lightning damage.
Because I'm a balloon, I actually had no idea Sophie Turner was pregnant. Both Joe Jonas and Sophie look great here in my humble, uneducated opinion.
I'm giving Sebastian Stan his very own update because oh my lord.
Look at this thing. Wanna pick up the kids from school wearing this...
I know I can pull this off.
Dude, Janelle Monae looks amazing. Absolutely obsessed.
Honestly, how cool is this? Like she's wearing an extremely fashionable set of armour.
Also, I hate to say it but Shawn Mendes sort of looks very cool. He kinda nailed this whole thing...
This outfit has, however, led to many people making Dr. Strange comparisons, which I am in support of.
I have no idea if Anderson Paak is on theme and I don't really care.
This is by miles the best outfit of the night. Absolutely love that Jordan Roth came dressed as an Elden Ring boss.
Also, while I'm at it, I feel like we need to address, or at the very least look at, this perfect tweet.
I didn't mention because it was our lead image, but yeah Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds arrived.
Both are chairs for the Met Gala along with...
Old mate Lin-Manuel Miranda. He's also just arrived.
People seem to be enjoying it...
Alright I've just woken up here in Australia, so I'm going to rattle through some good early contenders. First off Anna Wintour, the organizer of the event has already arrived.
Online people are already making fun of her for misinterpreting the theme of the Gala, which is "Gilded Glamour."
On the other hand, the online mob are enjoying what Dua Lipa and Doja Cat put together.
I guess we're still saying people "understood assigments".
This is my favourite thing from the Met Gala so far though...