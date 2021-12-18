Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Live updates, results
Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are fighting for the second time. Watch along with us!
It was supposed to be Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury but, after a late rib injury, that bout has been cancelled. The replacement? A rematch between Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley.
It's a double edged sword. While Tyron Woodley did come relatively close to taking Jake Paul out during one exchange, their first fight was a mostly pedestrian affair. I, for one, was looking forward to seeing how Paul looked against Fury, another up-and-coming boxer with a similar record.
That being said, given how close the first fight between Paul and Woodley was, it's hard to be too upset about this rematch.
Here's the full card...
- Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley
- Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez
- Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore
- Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo
The main card kicks off at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Follow along with us live!