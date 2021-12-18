Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Live updates, results

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It was supposed to be Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury but, after a late rib injury, that bout has been cancelled. The replacement? A rematch between Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley.

It's a double edged sword. While Tyron Woodley did come relatively close to taking Jake Paul out during one exchange, their first fight was a mostly pedestrian affair. I, for one, was looking forward to seeing how Paul looked against Fury, another up-and-coming boxer with a similar record.

That being said, given how close the first fight between Paul and Woodley was, it's hard to be too upset about this rematch.

Here's the full card...

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo

The main card kicks off at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Follow along with us live!