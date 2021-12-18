Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Live updates, results

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are fighting for the second time. Watch along with us!

Updated
gettyimages-1359588789

Jake Paul with his "most valuable boxer" belt.

 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

It was supposed to be Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury but, after a late rib injury, that bout has been cancelled. The replacement? A rematch between Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

It's a double edged sword. While Tyron Woodley did come relatively close to taking Jake Paul out during one exchange, their first fight was a mostly pedestrian affair. I, for one, was looking forward to seeing how Paul looked against Fury, another up-and-coming boxer with a similar record.

That being said, given how close the first fight between Paul and Woodley was, it's hard to be too upset about this rematch.

Here's the full card...

  • Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley
  • Amanda Serrano vs. Miriam Gutierrez
  • Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore
  • Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo

The main card kicks off at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). Follow along with us live!

Live Start In loading…