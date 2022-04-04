Grammys 2022 Winners: The Full List of Results

Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat won big. See all the winners here.
The 64th Grammy Awards are done and dusted, celebrating the talented artists who filled our ears with banging tunes over the past year (and a bit -- records released between Sept. 2020 and Sept. 2021 are up for this year's awards).
Most of the big awards on the night went to Silk Sonic, aka R&B superduo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. They took home a whopping four Grammys, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.
Olivia Rodrigo scored three Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. Jon Batiste took home Album of the Year, while Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan, Baby Keem, Chris Stapleton and more also picked up awards.
Trevor Noah returned for a second year in a row to host, with performances from BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more.
Check out the full list of results below.
Phew! What a night stacked with blinding talent. Here's a recap of all the awards announced during the telecast.
The night finishes up with a rip roaring performance from country music duo Brothers Osborne (yes, they're actually brothers).
We Are - WINNER
Jon Batiste
Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
Montero
Lil Nas X
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore
Taylor Swift
Donda
Kanye West
One of the biggest awards of the night goes to the R&B/Soul album.
The country pop singer belts her new song Ghost Story.
I Still Have Faith In You
ABBA
Freedom
Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches
Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
drivers license
Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open - WINNER
Silk Sonic
Incredible duo.
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely
Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter
BTS
Higher Power
Coldplay
Kiss Me More - WINNER
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
This is Doja Cat's first Grammy win!
Peaches right from the source.
Jon Batiste loves the piano. The piano loves Jon Batiste.
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe)
Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Positions
Ariana Grande
Sour - WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo
She's got another one! That's three for Olivia Rodrigo: Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Snoh Aalegra
We Are
Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound
Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.
Heaux Tales - WINNER
Jazmine Sullivan
This is Sullivan's second Grammy. She also won Best R&B Performance.
Lady Gaga sings from her collaborative album with Tony Bennett. The album won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album earlier tonight. It's also nominated for Album of the Year, with track I Get a Kick Out of You nominated for Record of the Year.
A special performance from John Legend accompanies an appeal to support Ukraine.
The country magician brings a beautiful rendition of Cold.
Family Ties - WINNER
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Up
Cardi B
M Y . L I F E
J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Thot S***
Megan Thee Stallion
Big performance of N.Y. State of Mind from Nas.
We're treated to a beautiful performance of folk rock hit Right on Time by Brandi Carlile.
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER
Saweetie
She's only 19. Let that sink in for a second. Congratulations to Olivia Rodrigo!
Stunning Billie Eilish performance!
Skeletons
Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name
Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over - WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Call him by his name (or yours)! Lil Nas X performs Call Me By Your Name and Industry Baby.
They're here, bringing all the swagger of Casino Royale.
Bad Habits
Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
A Beautiful Noise
Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
drivers license
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Fight For You
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Kiss Me More
Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
Leave The Door Open - WINNER
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
Peaches
Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Another smashing performance before the first award is announced.
The Best New Artist nominee (Olivia Rodrigo) sings the Record and Song of the Year nominee (Drivers License) from the Album of the Year nominee (Sour).
R&B superduo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, aka Silk Sonic, kick off the show.
Before the telecast's General Field categories are announced, the Premiere Ceremony took place. It saw winners announced across 70 categories, including classical and jazz to R&B, Global music and more. You can see the full list of winners here.