Grammys 2022 Winners: The Full List of Results

Suga, Jin, Jungkook and RM of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 64th Grammy Awards are done and dusted, celebrating the talented artists who filled our ears with banging tunes over the past year (and a bit -- records released between Sept. 2020 and Sept. 2021 are up for this year's awards).

Most of the big awards on the night went to Silk Sonic, aka R&B superduo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. They took home a whopping four Grammys, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Olivia Rodrigo scored three Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. Jon Batiste took home Album of the Year, while Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan, Baby Keem, Chris Stapleton and more also picked up awards.

Trevor Noah returned for a second year in a row to host, with performances from BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

Check out the full list of results below.

Read more: Watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Grammy Awards Speech