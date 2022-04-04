Grammys 2022 Live Updates: All the Winners

Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and more are up for music's biggest awards. Follow the show with us live.
The 64th Grammy Awards are here, celebrating the talented artists who filled our ears with banging tunes over the past year (and a bit -- records released between Sept. 2020 and Sept. 2021 are up for this year's awards).
Jon Batiste leads nominations with 11, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. on eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo on seven. Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Kanye West and duo Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are up for Album of the Year. See the full list of nominees here.
Trevor Noah returns for a second year in a row to host, with performances from BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more. The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS or Paramount +.
We're following the show live and will post all the winners below.
Read more: How to watch the 2022 Grammys
Call him by his name! Lil Nas X performs Call Me By Your Name and Industry Baby.
They're here, bringing all the swagger of Casino Royale.
Bad Habits
Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
A Beautiful Noise
Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
drivers license
Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Fight For You
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Kiss Me More
Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
Leave The Door Open - WINNER
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
Peaches
Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Right On Time
Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Another smashing performance before the first award is announced.
The Best New Artist nominee (Olivia Rodrigo) sings the Record and Song of the Year nominee (Drivers License) from the Album of the Year nominee (Sour).
R&B superduo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, aka Silk Sonic, kick off the show.
Before the telecast's General Field categories are announced, the Premiere Ceremony took place. It saw winners announced across 70 categories, including classical and jazz to R&B, Global music and more. You can see the full list of winners here.