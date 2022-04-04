/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X
Live Updates

Grammys 2022 Live Updates: All the Winners

Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and more are up for music's biggest awards. Follow the show with us live.

Jennifer Bisset
Updated
Jennifer Bisset

gettyimages-1389371649

Suga, Jin, Jungkook and RM of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 64th Grammy Awards are here, celebrating the talented artists who filled our ears with banging tunes over the past year (and a bit -- records released between Sept. 2020 and Sept. 2021 are up for this year's awards).

Jon Batiste leads nominations with 11, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. on eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo on seven. Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Kanye West and duo Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are up for Album of the Year. See the full list of nominees here.

Trevor Noah returns for a second year in a row to host, with performances from BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more. The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS or Paramount +.

We're following the show live and will post all the winners below.

Live

Best Country Album goes to Starting Over (Chris Stapleton)

By Jennifer Bisset
  • Skeletons -- Brothers Osborne
  • Remember Her Name -- Mickey Guyton
  • The Marfa Tapes -- Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
  • The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita -- Sturgill Simpson
  • Starting Over -- Chris Stapleton -- winner
Live

Lil Nas X stomps in

By Jennifer Bisset

Call him by his name! Lil Nas X performs Call Me By Your Name and Industry Baby.

Live

It's BTS time

By Jennifer Bisset

They're here, bringing all the swagger of Casino Royale.

Live

Song of the Year goes to Leave The Door Open (Silk Sonic)

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389384055

Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, and Anderson .Paak accept the Song Of The Year award for 'Leave The Door Open' onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

  • Bad Habits
    Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

  • A Beautiful Noise
    Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

  • drivers license
    Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

  • Fight For You
    Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

  • Kiss Me More
    Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

  • Leave The Door Open - WINNER
    Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

  • Peaches
    Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Live

J Balvin brings the fire

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389383075

J Balvin performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Another smashing performance before the first award is announced.

Live

Olivia Rodrigo belts Drivers License

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389381970

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The Best New Artist nominee (Olivia Rodrigo) sings the Record and Song of the Year nominee (Drivers License) from the Album of the Year nominee (Sour).

Live

And we're under way!

By Jennifer Bisset

R&B superduo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, aka Silk Sonic, kick off the show.

Live

The Premiere Ceremony

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1239728715

Jack Antonoff accepts the trophy for Best Producer of the Year, Non-Classical during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast show in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

 Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Before the telecast's General Field categories are announced, the Premiere Ceremony took place. It saw winners announced across 70 categories, including classical and jazz to R&B, Global music and more. You can see the full list of winners here.