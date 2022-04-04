Grammys 2022 Live Updates: All the Winners

Suga, Jin, Jungkook and RM of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 64th Grammy Awards are here, celebrating the talented artists who filled our ears with banging tunes over the past year (and a bit -- records released between Sept. 2020 and Sept. 2021 are up for this year's awards).

Jon Batiste leads nominations with 11, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. on eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo on seven. Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Kanye West and duo Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are up for Album of the Year. See the full list of nominees here.

Trevor Noah returns for a second year in a row to host, with performances from BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more. The ceremony starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS or Paramount +.

We're following the show live and will post all the winners below.

