Best Veterans Day sales
Looking for Veterans Day sales, Singles' Day sales or early Black Friday deals? You've come to the right place.
November 11 is something of a triple witching day for sales. Most importantly, it's Veterans Day, originally founded to remember the end of World War I in 1918. In China, it's Singles' Day (11/11 -- get it?), a sort of anti-Valentine's Day where people buy gifts for themselves. And, of course, early Black Friday sales are still in full swing.
We've decided to try something a bit different and cover today's sales as we find them. So sit back while we serve up the bargains.
Wear Me Pro Eyewear: 25% Off + Free Shipping
Glasses can be quite expensive, regardless of whether you are looking for a pair of sunglasses, blue light glasses, or prescription lenses. Wear Me Pro aims to stand out in the crowd normally by offering affordable glasses year-round, but right now you can save an extra 25% on your order (and get free shipping), making it a perfect time to grab some glasses for yourself and maybe a few pairs to give out as gifts.
Cratejoy: Save $10 on orders of $50 or more
Cratejoy is a subscription service that offers over 400 different boxes to pick from that contain products focused on men, women, jewelry, food, drink, beauty, your home, and so much more. Using code CNET10 saves you $10 on your purchase of $50 or more from the site.
Splendid Spoon: $90 off first 3 boxes, $30 off each box
Are you not big on cooking, and want a meal delivery service for breakfast and lunch foods? Then, check out Splendid Spoon. The service made CNET's list of best healthy meal delivery kits for 2021, and is offering $90 off your first three boxes or $30 off each single box today.
There are a few specifics to keep in mind. This offer is valid for first-time Splendid Spoon subscribers only, the three boxes must be ordered within 90 days after the first shipping date, and the offer can't be combined with other promo codes, referrals or gift cards.
Citizen Watches: Extra 10% Off
Citizen is offering an extra 10% off it's "Military-inspired" watches for Veterans Day. Using code VALOR, you can get a watch for as little as $187.50 today, which happens to be a 50% discount compared to its regular list price. There are a bunch of styles and colorway options included here, so be sure to check them all out.
Every Man Jack: 10% Off + 2 Free Gifts
Whether you are looking for body wash, beard care essentials, shampoo, or even skin care products, Every Man Jack has you covered. Using code VETERANS10 scores you a 10% discount on your purchase, and Every Man Jack is including two free items with all purchases $50 or more, and free shipping on all orders over $75.
Apollo Neuro: Save 30%
The Apollo Neuro is a new wearable device that aims to help your body recover from stress easier, which is said to allow you to sleep better, focus easier, and feel better overall. It comes in six different colors, all of which are available for pre-order right now, and using code VETERANS30 will save you 30% on the purchase. They ship in 4 - 6 weeks.
Kohls: $10 off $25 online, 30% off in-store
Kohls is offering two discounts for Veteran right now, one of which works online or in-store, the other which only works in-store. You can save $10 on any purchase of $25 or more using code TAKE10 online or in a store. You can also stack a 30% coupon on top if you head to your local Kohls store, though the extra 30% will come off after the $10 discount is applied.
Get Assassin's Creed Chronicles for free
The Ubisoft Store is touting this as a Single's Day giveaway: Get the PC version of Assassin's Creed Chronicles for free until 5 a.m. ET on Nov. 12.
Dylan's Candy Bar: Save 20% on your purchase
This one-day sale at Dylan's Candy Bar is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth without putting a big burden on your wallet. You can save 20% on all full price items with code SHOPEARLY. You can pick from bundles, cakes, bulk candy, and much more so be sure to check out all the options now.
Target: 10% off for veterans and active duty service members
Target is offering 10% off two purchases when military personnel, veterans and their families sign up for its Target Circle membership program. Military status verification required. (Via Military.com)
Under Armour: Outlet items up to 40% off
Today only, Under Armour is offering up to 40% off on items in its outlet store. Use code OUTLET 40. Per Under Armour: "Any item that is already discounted is eligible for this promo – thousands of items included!"