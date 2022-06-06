Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Live Blog: iOS 16, WatchOS 9, MacOS Ventura, M2 Reveals and More

Apple's adding HandOff to FaceTime, allowing you to start a video chat on your iPhone and pick it up on the iPad or Mac, and vice versa.

Apple's adding a new feature called Continuity Camera, which allows you to use your iPhone as a webcam.

Federighi shows how he can use a stand to add Continuity Camera to a laptop. He says you don't have to turn on the iPhone, it automatically knows it's acting as a camera.

It also has a new feature called Desk View using the ultra-wide camera on the iPhone. "I didn't even need to adjust the camera on my phone," Apple says.

You can use Continuity Camera with any video chat app, Apple says, including Teams and Webex. And Apple's working with Belkin to create stands that hold the camera at just the right height and angle.