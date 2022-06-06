Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote: Follow Our Live Coverage of iOS 16, M1 Upgrades and More

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference is expected to bring new software features for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches and more.
It's time for Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference, and this year's WWDC promises to be interesting.
As it's done since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, Apple's holding its event primarily online. We're expecting to see announcements, coding sessions and app competitions throughout the week. Monday though will be all about Apple's newest software, iOS 16, and there will be other updates planned for the iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, Apple Watch and more.
CNET will be covering the event, with a live preshow show before Apple's 10 a.m. PT opening keynote Monday. We'll also break down all the announcements after the keynote concludes. You can watch along on CNET's website, or you can watch the direct stream from Apple if you'd like.
Welcome to CNET's Apple liveblog. I'm blogging live from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino. And as a bonus, CNET's editorial director for computers and gaming, Dan Ackerman, is here with me.
That's right, after a two-year hiatus, we've returned to live Apple events -- sort of.
Apple had been holding its Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose until the COVID-19 pandemic forced it online. The benefit was that Apple made the event free for everyone to participate, opening up its weeklong presentations about coding, apps and technology plans to the world. And we could all do that while sitting at home in our pajamas. (Or was that just me?)
This year, Apple's invited a group of developers to its Apple Park spaceship-shaped headquarters. It also invited Dan and me! Follow our Twitters for live photos as we prepare for the event to begin: @danackerman and @iansherr.