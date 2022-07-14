Amazon Prime Day 2022: Last Chance for These Final Deals

We've identified over 150 top deals you should check out before Prime Day ends later tonight.
The end of Prime Day is just hours away, and that means the deals won't be here for much longer. However, you haven't missed your window quite yet. There are a few hours left to shop for big savings on everything from top tech to home goods to everyday essentials and much more. With so many deals and such little time, we've gone ahead and saved you some work by scouring Amazon, as well as competing sales at Best Buy and Target, for the best Prime Day bargains available. We've rounded up the best deals below, and if you're not sure where to begin, you may find some ideas in our list of products that CNET staffers bought for themselves during the first day of the sale.
Update, 8:03 p.m. ET: Notable deals we're seeing this afternoon include:
No earbuds are perfect, and not everybody will love the fit of the Sony WF-1000XM4s. But if you're looking for great-sounding earbuds with active noise cancellation, solid voice-calling capabilities and good battery life, these buds check all the boxes.
Normally $280, you can nab them for $198 on Prime Day 2022, which is the best price we've seen for them by $20.
Amazon started making its own Fire TVs in recent years, not to be confused with its popular Fire TV Sticks. These are full TV sets that come in a range of sizes (from 43 to 75 inches). The Omni Series is a 4K smart TV with HDR that offers hands-free Alexa, Dolby Vision and much more. At these discounts, they are a great option for anyone looking for a large-screen TV at a discounted price.
If you love to cook, particularly Asian food, a dedicated rice cooker is one of the most important gadgets you can have in your kitchen. This compact Hamilton Beach rice cooker can cook up to 8 cups at once and is small enough that it won't crowd your countertop. It also comes with a versatile steam basket that you can use to rinse your rice before cooking, or steam dumplings and more to perfection.
It is the middle of summer, but it's never too early to start shopping for your kid's fall and winter wear, especially when there are great sales going on. Bogs boots are 100% waterproof, so you don't have to worry about your kids jumping in puddles or running through the snow. These hardy boots are on sale right now for up to 52% off.
The Fitbit Versa 2 is a fitness tracker that works with both Android and iOS to monitor calories burned, steps taken and is touchscreen compatible. Plus, it's water-resistant up to 164 feet and has a long battery life with up to 144 hours of use. This fitness watch is just $110, $40 off from its original price.
Whether you need some extra toys for keeping the kids entertained this summer or you fancy filling out the family games collection, Amazon has a ton of options for you. Various Nerf guns and accessories are on sale right now and a bunch of popular Hasbro games like Connect 4, Clue and Guess Who are also discounted steeply.
There's a huge selection of essential everyday products on sale at Amazon right now, meaning you can save on the things you regularly buy. Whether it's paper towels, baby wipes, allergy supplements, seasoning or coffee pods, you can claw back some cash in so many different ways today.
