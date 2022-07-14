X
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Deals Still Available Post-Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 may officially be over, but that doesn't mean the deals just stop.

Adam Oram
Adam Oram

While Amazon Prime Day might be over for another year, that doesn't mean you've completely missed your chance to score some great deals. Amazon is still offering plenty of worthwhile discounts, and you'll find some great anti-Prime Day deals from competing retailers still floating around as well. To help make thing easier, we've rounded up some of the best bargains available below. 

Though there are rumors of a Prime fall sale event taking place later this year, you don't have to wait until then to snag some savings with these remaining Prime Day deals. 

Update 10:12 am E.T.: Notable deals that we've found that are new or beating Prime Day prices include:

Best remaining Prime Day deals on Amazon devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $30

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

If you're wanting to add some smarts to your existing TV, you can do exactly that while saving 40% on Amazon's 4K-capable streaming stick today. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is a great pick if you're new to smart TV functionality with its easy-to-use OS and included Alexa-enabled voice remote. 

$30 at Amazon

Best remaining Prime Day deals on TV and streaming

LG C1 Series OLED TV: $1,097 and up
LG C1 OLED TV kept on a TV cabinet

LG's C1 OLED TV is currently CNET's pick for the best TV for high-end shoppers. It offers ridiculously deep black levels and punchy contrast that even the best LCD and QLED TVs can't match, as well as cutting-edge gaming features such as G-Sync and FreeSync VRR, 4K/120Hz input and an all-new Game Optimizer mode with numerous extra settings. It's also our favorite gaming TV to pair with an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 (or both).

$1,097 at Amazon

Best remaining Prime Day deals on tech and smart home

Google Pixel 6: $499

Google Pixel 6 displaying home screen and rear of device

The combination of price, design, cameras, processor and software make the Google Pixel 6 one of the best value phones you can buy. The Pixel 6 exemplifies the best of what Google services and Android 12 have to offer. Google updated the design, added new camera hardware and even made its own processor for the phone, the Tensor chip.

$499 at Amazon

Best remaining Prime Day deals on headphones and speakers

AirPods Pro: $170
airpods-pro.png

While they've been out a while and the AirPods Pro 2 should be coming sometime in 2022, the Apple AirPods Pro remain a great pair of true wireless earphones. That's largely due to their winning design and fit, good sound, effective noise canceling and spatial audio, which is a virtual-sound mode for watching movies and TV shows. They're also excellent for making voice calls and have a top-notch transparency mode. Also worth noting: They're IPX4 splashproof, so they're suitable for sporting activities, though for a more secure fit you may want to invest in third-party foam ear tips, which are grippier than the tips Apple includes.

Their lowest price to date was $159 (in late 2021), but $170 is the lowest we've seen them for in 2022. 

$170 at Amazon

Best remaining Prime Day deals on home and garden

Best remaining Prime Day deals on health and fitness

Fitbit Versa 2: $114
Close up of Fitbit Versa 2 on a blue background

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a fitness tracker that works with both Android and iOS to monitor calories burned, steps taken and is touchscreen compatible. Plus, it's water resistant up to 164 feet and has a long battery life with up to 144 hours of use. This fitness watch is just $114, $36 off from its original price.

$114 at Amazon

Best remaining Prime Day deals on beauty and fashion

