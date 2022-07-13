Amazon Prime Day 2022, Day 2: The Best Deals Still Available Right Now

It's almost noon ET on the second (and final!) day of Amazon Prime Day, the big 48-hour sale from the nation's biggest online retailer. That means you only have a few hours left before these deals disappear -- some of them won't return until the fall. We've scoured Amazon (plus competing sales at the likes of Best Buy and Target) to identify some of the best bargains in tech, home, fashion and beauty, health and fitness, and household essentials. Need more inspiration? Check out the Prime Day deals that CNET editors bought for themselves on Day 1 of the sale.

Update, 11:15 a.m. ET: Notable deals we're seeing in the late morning:

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Sony WF-1000XM4: $198 No earbuds are perfect, of course, and not everybody will love the fit of the Sony WF-1000XM4 buds. But if you're looking for great-sounding earbuds with active noise cancellation, solid voice-calling capabilities and good battery life, these buds check all the boxes. Normally $280, you can nab them for $198 on Prime Day 2022, which is the best price we've seen for them by $20. $198 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Amazon started making its own Fire TVs in recent years, not to be confused with its popular Fire TV Sticks. These are full TV sets that come in a range of sizes, from 43 to 75 inches. The Omni Series is a 4K smart TV with HDR that offers hands-free Alexa, Dolby Vision and much more. At these discounts, they are a great option for anyone looking for a large-screen TV at a discounted price. See at Amazon

Best Prime Day home deals

Hamilton Beach mini rice cooker and steamer: $24 If you love to cook, particularly Asian food, a dedicated rice cooker is one of the most important gadgets you can have in your kitchen. This compact Hamilton Beach rice cooker can cook up to 8 cups at once and is small enough that it won't crowd your countertop. It also comes with a versatile steam basket that you can use to rinse your rice before cooking, or steam dumplings and more to perfection. $24 at Amazon

Best Prime Day fashion and beauty deals

Kid's Bogs waterproof boots It is the middle of summer, but it's never too early to start shopping for your kid's fall and winter wear, especially when there are great sales going on. Bogs boots are 100% waterproof, so you don't have to worry about your kids jumping in puddles or running through the snow. These hardy boots are on sale right now for up to 52% off. See at Amazon

Best Prime Day health and fitness deals

Fitbit Versa 2: $110 The Fitbit Versa 2 is a fitness tracker that works with both Android and iOS to monitor calories burned, steps taken and is touchscreen compatible. Plus, it's water-resistant up to 164 feet and has a long battery life with up to 144 hours of use. This fitness watch is just $110, $40 off from its original price. $110 at Amazon

Best Prime Day toy deals

Nerf and Hasbro games sale Whether you need some extra toys for keeping the kids entertained this summer or you fancy filling out the family games collection, Amazon has a ton of options for you. Various Nerf guns and accessories are on sale right now and a bunch of popular Hasbro games like Connect 4, Clue and Guess Who are also discounted steeply. See at Amazon

Best Prime Day everyday essentials deals