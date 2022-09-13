X
2022 Emmys: The Full List of Winners

Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus picked up major awards. Here's the complete list of 74th Emmy Award winners.

Jennifer Bisset
Jennifer Bisset

Host Kenan Thompson performs onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles,

Kenan Thompson hosting the 2022 Emmys.

 Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 74th Emmy Awards are done and dusted. Huge shows competed for TV's most prestigious awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Succession surprising no one by taking home best drama.

HBO's lauded series grabbed three Emmys in total (four including Creative Arts Emmys), despite leading the pack with 25 nominations. Ted Lasso ended up with four wins, including best comedy series and best lead actor for Jason Sudeikis, the second year running for both categories.

The White Lotus had a stunning night, taking home 10 Emmys in total, the most overall, including best limited series, as well as picking up acting, writing and directing awards.

Zendaya also nabbed her second lead actress gong two years in a row, while a swathe of first-time winners stepped up to the podium. Squid Game and star Lee Jung-jae made history -- the Korean-language breakaway hit won Primetime Emmy awards for lead acting and directing, a first for a non-English-language program. Including Creative Arts Emmys, Squid Game picked up six total.

Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Coolidge, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Matthew Macfadyen, Murray Bartlett and Michael Keaton also picked up their first acting Emmys.

Best drama series

succession-hbo-kieran-culkin-sarah-snook-matthew-macfadyen

Succession won three Emmys in total.

 HBO
  • Better Call Saul (AMC)
  • Euphoria (HBO)
  • Succession (HBO) -- winner
  • Stranger Things (Netflix)
  • Yellowjackets (Showtime)
  • Squid Game (Netflix)
  • Ozark (Netflix)
  • Severance (Apple TV Plus)

This is the second time Succession has taken home best drama.

Best comedy series

ted-lasso-photo-020805

Ted Lasso scored four Emmys!

 Apple TV Plus

Another hugely competitive category. The winner is...

  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Barry (HBO)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
  • Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) -- winner
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Ted Lasso has won this category for the second year in a row.

Best limited series

screen-shot-2021-08-10-at-12-36-01-pm-copy.png

The White Lotus is doing well at these Emmys, picking up writing, directing and acting awards.

 HBO Max

The Emmy goes to...

  • Inventing Anna (Netflix)
  • The Dropout (Hulu)
  • Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Dopesick (Hulu)
  • The White Lotus (HBO) -- winner

The White Lotus can add five major Emmys to its haul of five Creative Arts Emmys for a total of 10!

Best lead actor in a drama series

squid-game-candy-promo

He's done it! Lee Jung-jae wins the best lead actor in a drama Emmy for Netflix's South Korean survival drama Squid Game.

 Netflix/Youngkyu Park

One of the biggest awards on the night goes to...

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game -- winner
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Jason Bateman, Ozark

Squid Game already made history as the first non-English nominee to be nominated for best drama. This is Lee's first Emmy -- he's the first male actor from Asia and Korea to receive the individual nomination in the category.

Best writing for a drama series

  • Better Call Saul, Thomas Schnauz
  • Ozark, Chris Mundy
  • Severance, Dan Erickson
  • Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk
  • Succession, Jesse Armstrong -- winner
  • Yellowjackets, Bart Nickerson
  • Yellowjackets, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson
Best directing for a comedy series

  • Atlanta, Hiro Murai
  • Barry, Bill Hader
  • Hacks, Lucia Aniello
  • The Ms. Pat Show, Mary Lou Belli
  • Only Murders In The Building, Cherien Dabis
  • Only Murders In The Building, Jamie Babbit
  • Ted Lasso, MJ Delaney -- winner
Best lead actress in a comedy series

jean-smart-hacks-2

Smart wins her fifth Emmy for HBO Max comedy-drama Hacks.

 HBO Max

Another huge category. The Emmy goes to...

  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Jean Smart, Hacks -- winner

Smart has been on that winner's podium many times before. This is her second win for Hacks!

Best lead actress in a drama series

By Jennifer Bisset
Zendaya accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for "Euphoria" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022

Zendaya takes home her second lead actress Emmy for playing Rue in HBO's teen drama Euphoria.

 Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

What a stacked category! The winner is...

  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
  • Zendaya, Euphoria -- winner
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

This is Zendaya's second lead actress win! In 2020, the actor broke the record for youngest ever winner in the category at 24.

Best directing for a drama series

  • Ozark, Jason Bateman
  • Severance, Ben Stiller
  • Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk -- winner
  • Succession, Mark Mylod
  • Succession, Cathy Yan
  • Succession, Lorene Scafaria
  • Yellowjackets, Karyn Kusama

This is the first win in the major categories for Squid Game!

Best writing for a comedy series

  • Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson -- winner
  • Barry, Duffy Boudreau
  • Barry, Bill Hader
  • Hacks, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky
  • Only Murders In The Building, Steve Martin, John Hoffman
  • Ted Lasso, Jane Becker
  • What We Do In The Shadows, Sarah Naftalis
  • What We Do In The Shadows, Stefani Robinson
Best lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "Ted Lasso" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, an infectiously optimistic American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team in the Apple TV Plus sports comedy-drama Ted Lass.

 Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

And the champion is...

  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- winner
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great

This is Sudeikis' third Emmy! In 2021, the actor scored best comedy series and best lead actor in a comedy series.

Remembering those who passed

memorium

Betty White appears on screen at the start of an in memoriam segment during the 74th Emmy Awards. 

 Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

An in memoriam segment just played, set to a live performance of the song Pieces by John Legend. The year saw many losses in the entertainment world, including Betty White, Paul Sorvino, Ray Liotta, Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, James Caan, Vin Scully, Willie Garson, Gilbert Gottfried, Peter Scolari, Jean-Marc Valee and Anne Heche. 

"Wasn't it you, who told me that grief was a teacher and everything you ever loved would leave you alone? And the only thing you can do is pick up the pieces, let your broken heart learn, learn to live in pieces," Legend sang. 

Olivia Newton John fans noted that the singer, who died of cancer in August, did not appear in the segment. 

Best writing for a variety special

  • Ali Wong: Don Wong, Ali Wong
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, Scott Sherman
  • Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, Jerrod Carmichael -- winner
  • Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo), Nicole Byer
  • Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, Norm Macdonald
Best writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Dopesick, Danny Strong
  • The Dropout, Elizabeth Meriwether
  • Impeachment: American Crime Story, Sarah Burgess
  • MAID, Molly Smith Metzler
  • Station Eleven, Patrick Somerville
  • The White Lotus, Mike White -- winner
Best directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Dopesick, Danny Strong
  • The Dropout, Michael Showalter
  • The Dropout, Francesca Gregorini
  • MAID, John Wells
  • Station Eleven, Hiro Murai
  • The White Lotus, Mike White -- winner
Best competition program

Lizzo (C) and and cast and crew of 'Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' accept the Outstanding Competition Program award onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Lizzo won her first Emmy for Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, a reality series in which 13 women compete to be Lizzo's dancers.

 Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The winner is...

  • The Amazing Race (CBS)
  • Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video) -- winner
  • Nailed It (Netflix)
  • RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
  • Top Chef (Bravo)
  • The Voice (NBC)

Lizzo delivered an emotional thank you speech.

Best lead actress in a limited series or movie

the-dropout

Kate McKinnon was originally set to play Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout, but Amanda Seyfried ended up playing the role.

 Hulu

The Emmy goes to...

  • Margaret Qualley, Maid
  • Toni Collette, The Staircase
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout -- winner
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Seyfried was also nominated as a producer for her work on The Dropout! She takes home her first acting Emmy win.

Best supporting actress in a limited series or movie

murray-bartlett-jennifer-coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge plays Tanya McQuoid, a troubled woman whose mother recently died in the HBO comedy-drama The White Lotus.

 Photograph by Mario Perez/HBO

The winner is (unsurprisingly someone from The White Lotus)...

  • Connie Britton, The White Lotus
  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus -- winner
  • Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham, Dopesick
  • Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

This is Coolidge's first Emmy win!

Best variety talk series

journalism.jpg

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver explains the dangers of newspapers rebranding themselves as digital content hubs.

 Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The Emmy goes to...

  • Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
  • The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) -- winner
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Before tonight, Oliver had won 13 Emmys for his work on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver!

Best variety sketch series

The Emmy, in this smallish category, goes to...

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • Saturday Night Live -- winner
Best supporting actor in a comedy series

roy-kent

Brett Goldstein plays Roy Kent, a veteran midfielder, captain and later assistant coach of AFC Richmond in the Apple TV Plus comedy-drama Ted Lasso.

 Apple TV Plus

The winner is...

  • Henry Winkler, Barry
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso -- winner
  • Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
  • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
  • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
  • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Goldstein also won this award in 2021.

Best supporting actress in a comedy series

gettyimages-1423211915

Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard, a religious kindergarten teacher, in the ABC mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary.

 Photo by Chris Haston/NBC via Getty Images

The award goes to...

  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary -- winner
  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

This is Ralph's first Emmy win! And what a speech -- Ralph belted out a stunning tune to give her thanks.

Best supporting actress in a drama series

julia-garner-ozark-season-3

Julia Garner plays Ruth Langmore, a young woman who is part of a local criminal family, in the Netflix crime drama Ozark.

 Netflix

The deserving winner is...

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
  • Julia Garner, Ozark -- winner
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

This is Garner's third Emmy in this category!

Best supporting actor in a drama series

succession-hbo-se-e9-finale-alan-ruck

Matthew Macfadyen plays Tom Wambsgans, Shiv's fiancé and then her husband, in HBO's satirical black comedy-drama Succession.

 Graeme Hunter/HBO

And the winner of this stacked category is...

  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
  • Matthew Macfadyen, Succession -- winner
  • Christopher Walken, Severance

This is Macfadyen's first Emmy win, after being nominated in the same category in 2020.

Best supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Medium shot of the hotel manager in a lilac suit talking to a man offscreen

Murray Bartlett played the manager of the White Lotus resort and a recovering drug addict who has been "clean" for five years in HBO's comedy-drama The White Lotus.

 Mario Perez/HBO

The next big award of the night goes to...

  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
  • Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
  • Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus -- winner
  • Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter, Dopesick
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

This is Bartlett's first Emmy win!

Best lead actor in a limited series or movie

dopesick-michael-keaton-promo

Michael Keaton played Dr. Samuel Finnix in Hulu drama miniseries Dopesick.

 Hulu

And the first major award of the night goes to...

  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick -- winner

This is Keaton's first lead actor Emmy win!

Sandra Oh stuns in purple

gettyimages-1423200589.jpg

Oh is killing it.

 Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Sandra Oh, who's nominated for best actress in a drama series for Killing Eve, is a showstopper in her shiny purple jumpsuit.

Off the field and onto the red carpet

Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein in tuxedos

These two have had their tangles on the show, but they're looking chummy on the Emmys red carpet. 

 Evans Vestal Ward/NBC via Getty Images
Toheeb Jimoh

Ted Lasso star Toheeb Jimoh arrives at the Emmys. 

 Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Ted Lasso stars Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein (right, nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy) are out of their soccer garb and looking dapper in tuxedoes. As is Toheeb Jimoh, a nominee in the same category who plays the lovable Sam Obisanya. 

The feel-good Apple TV Plus show nabbed 20 nominations this time around, including best comedy. Ted Lasso debuted on Apple's subscription service in August 2020 and quickly became a hit among viewers who took to its quirky characters and hopeful messages about the power of vulnerability and believing in yourself. 

Euphoria is also up for best drama

By Meara Isenberg
gettyimages-1423200387.jpg

Well, she no longer looks like a country music star.

 Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
gettyimages-1423201825

Zendaya looks great.

 Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Also up for best drama is HBO show Euphoria. Sydney Sweeney, who's nominated for her roles in the show and in the HBO miniseries The White Lotus, is wearing an elegant white gown on the red carpet. 

Also gracing the carpet is Zendaya, who won best actress in a drama series for her role as Rue in 2020. She could take home the award again this year.

Squid Game takeover

The cast of Squid Game has arrived on the red carpet. The Netflix phenomenon is up for best drama, and cast members including Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae are nominated in acting categories. Check out some of the red carpet looks below. 

Jung Ho-yeon at the 74th Emmys.

Nope. Jung Ho-yeon probably doesn't miss that plain teal competition uniform one bit.

 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
Lee Jung-jae and a guest at the 74th Emmy Awards.

Whether Lee Jung-jae wins best actor in a drama series or not, nobody else can say they won the Squid game.

 Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images
What will be crowned best comedy?

ted-lasso-tea

Jason Sudeikis is nominated for his portrayal of the show's titular coach.

 Apple

Some very funny series are competing for best comedy at the 74th Emmy Awards. Reigning champ Ted Lasso is once again nominated, and it seems the feel-good Apple TV Plus series is poised for another win.

Despite not being as universally beloved by fans, Ted Lasso's second season scored the same impressive number of Emmy nominations as the first. With 20 nods, the series about an optimistic American coach who heads an English soccer team is the most nominated of the best comedy contenders. And it's tied with HBO's The White Lotus for the second most overall noms.

Several cast members are up for awards, including Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis, who all won in 2021.

All that being said, seven other shows are in the running, including the HBO Max standout Hacks and Hulu's buzzy series Only Murders in the Building. If the award went to the competitor with the highest score on CNET sister site Metacritic, it would go to the HBO dark comedy Barry.

Other than Lasso, only Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won in the category before. And it would be unwise to ignore the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, a fan favorite CNET sister site TV Guide named the best show on TV earlier this year.

Though the competition is fierce, I'd still guess the fictional team of AFC Richmond will soon have something to celebrate.

Most likely to win: Ted Lasso

Predicting the drama in best drama

succession-jeremy-strong-3

Succession is the leader of the pack with 25 nominations.

 Graeme Hunter/HBO

Last year, The Crown swept the seven major categories, including winning best drama. But The Crown isn't in contention this year, so this time the category looks like it'll go to another show about a family dynasty.

Emmys mainstay Succession leads the pack with 25 nominations overall, although newcomer Squid Game -- the first non-English language nominee -- could swoop in with its sharp commentary on class disparity and capitalism in South Korea.

Apple TV Plus is in the race with Severance, a critically acclaimed thriller exploring another disturbing topic: the work-life balance.

Better Call Saul is back with nominations for the first half of its sixth and final season, but potentially Emmy voters will save their votes for the Breaking Bad prequel until next year when the second half of the season becomes eligible.

Euphoria might have the second-most nominations in the category overall with 16 nods, but its second season divided critics. Yellowjackets is our favorite here at CNET, but we know that, as the least-appreciated in the category with seven nominations, it doesn't stand much of a chance against a powerhouse like Succession. As for Stranger Things, it stands much more of a chance in the Creative Arts categories, including special effects.

Most likely to win: Succession

Why was Station Eleven snubbed?

mackenzie-davis-0

Mackenzie Davis is immense in the post-apocalyptic dystopian miniseries.

 Photograph by Ian Watson/HBO Max

I'm trying to not be bitter about Station Eleven being snubbed at the Emmys this year but look, I'm bitter!
Station Eleven, despite being arguably the best show on HBO Max and one of the best shows of 2021, hardly received any nominations for this year's Emmys.

Himesh Patel was nominated for best lead actor in a limited series or movie but that was... it?

It's criminal this show wasn't nominated for Best Limited Series. Let's take a look at the nominations. We've got...

  • Inventing Anna (Netflix)
  • The Dropout (Hulu)
  • Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
  • Dopesick (Hulu)
  • The White Lotus (HBO)

Dopesick was good. The White Lotus was very good (and I expect it to win.) The rest? Pretty mediocre. Pam & Tommy was not good. The Dropout was serviceable. Inventing Anna? Actually explicitly not good. I get that award shows tend to skew heavily toward biopics and the like, but come on. Station Eleven was one of the compelling, interesting shows of the last decade and it's just being ignored in favor of some pretty by-the-numbers TV shows. Not great.

The lay of the 2022 Emmys land

Midshot of Zendaya looking at us, standing inside a busy high school corridor

Zendaya is making history yet again.

 Photograph by Marcell Rev/HBO

Another year, another sweep of nominations for Ted Lasso, Ozark, Euphoria and Succession. No complaints. The latter deservingly leads the pack with a whopping 25 nominations.

Looking at the newer contenders, comedy-drama The White Lotus is unsurprisingly in the mix, scooping a tidy 20 nominations.

It wouldn't be an awards show without history being made: Squid Game is the first non-English show to compete in the best drama category. If it wins, prepare to jot that down in a massive Game of Thrones-style scroll.

Zendaya is also primed to make history again: In 2020, the actor and singer became the youngest person ever to win a Best Actress Emmy at 24. Out of Euphoria's four nominations, Zendaya is nominated for best actress and producer -- breaking the record for youngest person to be nominated for the award.

In other Euphoria news, actor Sydney Sweeney received her first nomination both for Euphoria and The White Lotus. Stunning, overachieving stuff.

Last but not least, Ted Lasso might be making headlines for less celebratory reasons, but Jason Sudeikis' soccer comedy scored a huge 20 nominations.

The odds might be stacked against it, but horror mystery Yellowjackets has a shot for best drama. Star Melanie Lynskey is up for best actress and Christina Ricci best supporting actress. Sending good vibes their way.