2022 Emmys: The Full List of Award Winners

Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus picked up major awards. Here's the complete list of 74th Emmy Award winners.
The 74th Emmy Awards are done and dusted. Huge shows competed for TV's most prestigious awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night, with Succession surprising no one by taking home best drama.
HBO's lauded series grabbed three Emmys in total (four including Creative Arts Emmys), despite leading the pack with 25 nominations. Ted Lasso ended up with four wins, including best comedy series and best lead actor for Jason Sudeikis, the second year running for both categories.
The White Lotus had a stunning night, taking home 10 Emmys in total, the most overall, including best limited series, as well as picking up acting, writing and directing awards.
Zendaya also nabbed her second lead actress gong two years in a row, while a swathe of first-time winners stepped up to the podium. Squid Game and star Lee Jung-jae made history -- the Korean-language breakaway hit won Primetime Emmy awards for lead acting and directing, a first for a non-English-language program. Including Creative Arts Emmys, Squid Game picked up six total.
Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer Coolidge, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Matthew Macfadyen, Murray Bartlett and Michael Keaton also picked up their first acting Emmys.
This is the second time Succession has taken home best drama.
Another hugely competitive category. The winner is...
Ted Lasso has won this category for the second year in a row.
The Emmy goes to...
The White Lotus can add five major Emmys to its haul of five Creative Arts Emmys for a total of 10!
One of the biggest awards on the night goes to...
Squid Game already made history as the first non-English nominee to be nominated for best drama. This is Lee's first Emmy -- he's the first male actor from Asia and Korea to receive the individual nomination in the category.
Another huge category. The Emmy goes to...
Smart has been on that winner's podium many times before. This is her second win for Hacks!
What a stacked category! The winner is...
This is Zendaya's second lead actress win! In 2020, the actor broke the record for youngest ever winner in the category at 24.
This is the first win in the major categories for Squid Game!
And the champion is...
This is Sudeikis' third Emmy! In 2021, the actor scored best comedy series and best lead actor in a comedy series.
An in memoriam segment just played, set to a live performance of the song Pieces by John Legend. The year saw many losses in the entertainment world, including Betty White, Paul Sorvino, Ray Liotta, Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget, Nichelle Nichols, James Caan, Vin Scully, Willie Garson, Gilbert Gottfried, Peter Scolari, Jean-Marc Valee and Anne Heche.
"Wasn't it you, who told me that grief was a teacher and everything you ever loved would leave you alone? And the only thing you can do is pick up the pieces, let your broken heart learn, learn to live in pieces," Legend sang.
Olivia Newton John fans noted that the singer, who died of cancer in August, did not appear in the segment.
The winner is...
Lizzo delivered an emotional thank you speech.
The Emmy goes to...
Seyfried was also nominated as a producer for her work on The Dropout! She takes home her first acting Emmy win.
The winner is (unsurprisingly someone from The White Lotus)...
This is Coolidge's first Emmy win!
The Emmy goes to...
Before tonight, Oliver had won 13 Emmys for his work on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver!
The Emmy, in this smallish category, goes to...
The winner is...
Goldstein also won this award in 2021.
The award goes to...
This is Ralph's first Emmy win! And what a speech -- Ralph belted out a stunning tune to give her thanks.
The deserving winner is...
This is Garner's third Emmy in this category!
And the winner of this stacked category is...
This is Macfadyen's first Emmy win, after being nominated in the same category in 2020.
The next big award of the night goes to...
This is Bartlett's first Emmy win!
And the first major award of the night goes to...
This is Keaton's first lead actor Emmy win!
Sandra Oh, who's nominated for best actress in a drama series for Killing Eve, is a showstopper in her shiny purple jumpsuit.
Ted Lasso stars Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein (right, nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy) are out of their soccer garb and looking dapper in tuxedoes. As is Toheeb Jimoh, a nominee in the same category who plays the lovable Sam Obisanya.
The feel-good Apple TV Plus show nabbed 20 nominations this time around, including best comedy. Ted Lasso debuted on Apple's subscription service in August 2020 and quickly became a hit among viewers who took to its quirky characters and hopeful messages about the power of vulnerability and believing in yourself.
Also up for best drama is HBO show Euphoria. Sydney Sweeney, who's nominated for her roles in the show and in the HBO miniseries The White Lotus, is wearing an elegant white gown on the red carpet.
Also gracing the carpet is Zendaya, who won best actress in a drama series for her role as Rue in 2020. She could take home the award again this year.
The cast of Squid Game has arrived on the red carpet. The Netflix phenomenon is up for best drama, and cast members including Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae are nominated in acting categories. Check out some of the red carpet looks below.
Some very funny series are competing for best comedy at the 74th Emmy Awards. Reigning champ Ted Lasso is once again nominated, and it seems the feel-good Apple TV Plus series is poised for another win.
Despite not being as universally beloved by fans, Ted Lasso's second season scored the same impressive number of Emmy nominations as the first. With 20 nods, the series about an optimistic American coach who heads an English soccer team is the most nominated of the best comedy contenders. And it's tied with HBO's The White Lotus for the second most overall noms.
Several cast members are up for awards, including Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis, who all won in 2021.
All that being said, seven other shows are in the running, including the HBO Max standout Hacks and Hulu's buzzy series Only Murders in the Building. If the award went to the competitor with the highest score on CNET sister site Metacritic, it would go to the HBO dark comedy Barry.
Other than Lasso, only Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won in the category before. And it would be unwise to ignore the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, a fan favorite CNET sister site TV Guide named the best show on TV earlier this year.
Though the competition is fierce, I'd still guess the fictional team of AFC Richmond will soon have something to celebrate.
Most likely to win: Ted Lasso
Last year, The Crown swept the seven major categories, including winning best drama. But The Crown isn't in contention this year, so this time the category looks like it'll go to another show about a family dynasty.
Emmys mainstay Succession leads the pack with 25 nominations overall, although newcomer Squid Game -- the first non-English language nominee -- could swoop in with its sharp commentary on class disparity and capitalism in South Korea.
Apple TV Plus is in the race with Severance, a critically acclaimed thriller exploring another disturbing topic: the work-life balance.
Better Call Saul is back with nominations for the first half of its sixth and final season, but potentially Emmy voters will save their votes for the Breaking Bad prequel until next year when the second half of the season becomes eligible.
Euphoria might have the second-most nominations in the category overall with 16 nods, but its second season divided critics. Yellowjackets is our favorite here at CNET, but we know that, as the least-appreciated in the category with seven nominations, it doesn't stand much of a chance against a powerhouse like Succession. As for Stranger Things, it stands much more of a chance in the Creative Arts categories, including special effects.
Most likely to win: Succession
I'm trying to not be bitter about Station Eleven being snubbed at the Emmys this year but look, I'm bitter!
Station Eleven, despite being arguably the best show on HBO Max and one of the best shows of 2021, hardly received any nominations for this year's Emmys.
Himesh Patel was nominated for best lead actor in a limited series or movie but that was... it?
It's criminal this show wasn't nominated for Best Limited Series. Let's take a look at the nominations. We've got...
Dopesick was good. The White Lotus was very good (and I expect it to win.) The rest? Pretty mediocre. Pam & Tommy was not good. The Dropout was serviceable. Inventing Anna? Actually explicitly not good. I get that award shows tend to skew heavily toward biopics and the like, but come on. Station Eleven was one of the compelling, interesting shows of the last decade and it's just being ignored in favor of some pretty by-the-numbers TV shows. Not great.
Another year, another sweep of nominations for Ted Lasso, Ozark, Euphoria and Succession. No complaints. The latter deservingly leads the pack with a whopping 25 nominations.
Looking at the newer contenders, comedy-drama The White Lotus is unsurprisingly in the mix, scooping a tidy 20 nominations.
It wouldn't be an awards show without history being made: Squid Game is the first non-English show to compete in the best drama category. If it wins, prepare to jot that down in a massive Game of Thrones-style scroll.
Zendaya is also primed to make history again: In 2020, the actor and singer became the youngest person ever to win a Best Actress Emmy at 24. Out of Euphoria's four nominations, Zendaya is nominated for best actress and producer -- breaking the record for youngest person to be nominated for the award.
In other Euphoria news, actor Sydney Sweeney received her first nomination both for Euphoria and The White Lotus. Stunning, overachieving stuff.
Last but not least, Ted Lasso might be making headlines for less celebratory reasons, but Jason Sudeikis' soccer comedy scored a huge 20 nominations.
The odds might be stacked against it, but horror mystery Yellowjackets has a shot for best drama. Star Melanie Lynskey is up for best actress and Christina Ricci best supporting actress. Sending good vibes their way.