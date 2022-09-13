2022 Emmys Live Updates: All the Winner Announcements

Jason Sudeikis is nominated for his portrayal of the show's titular coach. Apple

Some very funny series are competing for best comedy at the 74th Emmy Awards. Reigning champ Ted Lasso is once again nominated, and it seems the feel-good Apple TV Plus series is poised for another win.

Despite not being as universally beloved by fans, Ted Lasso's second season scored the same impressive number of Emmy nominations as the first. With 20 nods, the series about an optimistic American coach who heads an English soccer team is the most nominated of the best comedy contenders. And it's tied with HBO's The White Lotus for the second most overall noms.

Several cast members are up for awards, including Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis, who all won in 2021.

All that being said, seven other shows are in the running, including the HBO Max standout Hacks and Hulu's buzzy series Only Murders in the Building. If the award went to the competitor with the highest score on CNET sister site Metacritic, it would go to the HBO dark comedy Barry.

Other than Lasso, only Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won in the category before. And it would be unwise to ignore the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, a fan favorite CNET sister site TV Guide named the best show on TV earlier this year.

Though the competition is fierce, I'd still guess the fictional team of AFC Richmond will soon have something to celebrate.

Most likely to win: Ted Lasso