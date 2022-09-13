2022 Emmys Live Updates: All the Winner Announcements

Squid Game, Euphoria and Stranger Things are all up for the major TV awards. Follow the announcements here!
The 74th Emmy Awards have kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Huge shows are up for the major categories, including Squid Game, Euphoria, Stranger Things and Succession.
That's not to mention the actors up for individual gongs: Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Christina Ricci, Andrew Garfield, Sebastian Stan and Oscar Isaac are all in the mix.
The show started at 5 p.m. PT Monday, with Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson on hosting duties. CNET will be updating this live blog with all the winners below. Here is the full list of nominees, and here is how to watch it.
The Emmy goes to...
Seyfried was also nominated as a producer for her work on The Dropout! She takes home her first acting Emmy win.
The winner is (unsurprisingly someone from The White Lotus)...
This is Coolidge's first Emmy win!
The Emmy goes to...
Before tonight, Oliver had won 13 Emmys for his work on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver!
The Emmy, in this smallish category, goes to...
The winner is...
Goldstein also won this award in 2021.
The award goes to...
This is Ralph's first Emmy win! And what a speech -- Ralph belted out a stunning tune to give her thanks.
The deserving winner is...
This is Garner's third Emmy in this category!
And the winner of this stacked category is...
This is Macfadyen's first Emmy win, after being nominated in the same category in 2020.
The next big award of the night goes to...
This is Bartlett's first Emmy win!
And the first major award of the night goes to...
This is Keaton's first lead actor Emmy win!
Sandra Oh, who's nominated for best actress in a drama series for Killing Eve, is a showstopper in her shiny purple jumpsuit.
Ted Lasso stars Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein (right, nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy) are out of their soccer garb and looking dapper in tuxedoes. As is Toheeb Jimoh, a nominee in the same category who plays the lovable Sam Obisanya.
The feel-good Apple TV Plus show nabbed 20 nominations this time around, including best comedy. Ted Lasso debuted on Apple's subscription service in August 2020 and quickly became a hit among viewers who took to its quirky characters and hopeful messages about the power of vulnerability and believing in yourself.
Also up for best drama is HBO show Euphoria. Sydney Sweeney, who's nominated for her roles in the show and in the HBO miniseries The White Lotus, is wearing an elegant white gown on the red carpet.
Also gracing the carpet is Zendaya, who won best actress in a drama series for her role as Rue in 2020. She could take home the award again this year.
The cast of Squid Game has arrived on the red carpet. The Netflix phenomenon is up for best drama, and cast members including Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae are nominated in acting categories. Check out some of the red carpet looks below.
Some very funny series are competing for best comedy at the 74th Emmy Awards. Reigning champ Ted Lasso is once again nominated, and it seems the feel-good Apple TV Plus series is poised for another win.
Despite not being as universally beloved by fans, Ted Lasso's second season scored the same impressive number of Emmy nominations as the first. With 20 nods, the series about an optimistic American coach who heads an English soccer team is the most nominated of the best comedy contenders. And it's tied with HBO's The White Lotus for the second most overall noms.
Several cast members are up for awards, including Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis, who all won in 2021.
All that being said, seven other shows are in the running, including the HBO Max standout Hacks and Hulu's buzzy series Only Murders in the Building. If the award went to the competitor with the highest score on CNET sister site Metacritic, it would go to the HBO dark comedy Barry.
Other than Lasso, only Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won in the category before. And it would be unwise to ignore the ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, a fan favorite CNET sister site TV Guide named the best show on TV earlier this year.
Though the competition is fierce, I'd still guess the fictional team of AFC Richmond will soon have something to celebrate.
Most likely to win: Ted Lasso
Last year, The Crown swept the seven major categories, including winning best drama. But The Crown isn't in contention this year, so this time the category looks like it'll go to another show about a family dynasty.
Emmys mainstay Succession leads the pack with 25 nominations overall, although newcomer Squid Game -- the first non-English language nominee -- could swoop in with its sharp commentary on class disparity and capitalism in South Korea.
Apple TV Plus is in the race with Severance, a critically acclaimed thriller exploring another disturbing topic: the work-life balance.
Better Call Saul is back with nominations for the first half of its sixth and final season, but potentially Emmy voters will save their votes for the Breaking Bad prequel until next year when the second half of the season becomes eligible.
Euphoria might have the second-most nominations in the category overall with 16 nods, but its second season divided critics. Yellowjackets is our favorite here at CNET, but we know that, as the least-appreciated in the category with seven nominations, it doesn't stand much of a chance against a powerhouse like Succession. As for Stranger Things, it stands much more of a chance in the Creative Arts categories, including special effects.
Most likely to win: Succession
I'm trying to not be bitter about Station Eleven being snubbed at the Emmys this year but look, I'm bitter!
Station Eleven, despite being arguably the best show on HBO Max and one of the best shows of 2021, hardly received any nominations for this year's Emmys.
Himesh Patel was nominated for best lead actor in a limited series or movie but that was... it?
It's criminal this show wasn't nominated for Best Limited Series. Let's take a look at the nominations. We've got...
Dopesick was good. The White Lotus was very good (and I expect it to win.) The rest? Pretty mediocre. Pam & Tommy was not good. The Dropout was serviceable. Inventing Anna? Actually explicitly not good. I get that award shows tend to skew heavily toward biopics and the like, but come on. Station Eleven was one of the compelling, interesting shows of the last decade and it's just being ignored in favor of some pretty by-the-numbers TV shows. Not great.
Another year, another sweep of nominations for Ted Lasso, Ozark, Euphoria and Succession. No complaints. The latter deservingly leads the pack with a whopping 25 nominations.
Looking at the newer contenders, comedy-drama The White Lotus is unsurprisingly in the mix, scooping a tidy 20 nominations.
It wouldn't be an awards show without history being made: Squid Game is the first non-English show to compete in the best drama category. If it wins, prepare to jot that down in a massive Game of Thrones-style scroll.
Zendaya is also primed to make history again: In 2020, the actor and singer became the youngest person ever to win a Best Actress Emmy at 25. Out of Euphoria's four nominations, Zendaya is nominated for best actress and producer -- breaking the record for youngest person to be nominated for the award.
In other Euphoria news, actor Sydney Sweeney received her first nomination both for Euphoria and The White Lotus. Stunning, overachieving stuff.
Last but not least, Ted Lasso might be making headlines for less celebratory reasons, but Jason Sudeikis' soccer comedy scored a huge 20 nominations.
The odds might be stacked against it, but horror mystery Yellowjackets has a shot for best drama. Star Melanie Lynskey is up for best actress and Christina Ricci best supporting actress. Sending good vibes their way.