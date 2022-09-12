2022 Emmys Live Blog: 'Stranger Things,' 'Squid Game' and 'Euphoria' Are All Nominated

By Jennifer Bisset

Zendaya is making history yet again. Photograph by Marcell Rev/HBO

Another year, another sweep of nominations for Ted Lasso, Ozark, Euphoria and Succession. No complaints. The latter deservingly leads the pack with a whopping 25 nominations.

Looking at the newer contenders, comedy-drama The White Lotus is unsurprisingly in the mix, scooping a tidy 20 nominations.

It wouldn't be an awards show without history being made: Squid Game is the first non-English show to compete in the best drama category. If it wins, prepare to jot that down in a massive Game of Thrones-style scroll.

Zendaya is also primed to make history again: In 2020, the actor and singer became the youngest person ever to win a Best Actress Emmy at 25. Out of Euphoria's four nominations, Zendaya is nominated for best actress and producer -- breaking the record for youngest person to be nominated for the award.

In other Euphoria news, actor Sydney Sweeney received her first nomination both for Euphoria and The White Lotus. Stunning, overachieving stuff.

Last but not least, Ted Lasso might be making headlines for less celebratory reasons, but Jason Sudeikis' soccer comedy scored a huge 20 nominations.

The odds might be stacked against it, but horror mystery Yellowjackets has a shot for best drama. Star Melanie Lynskey is up for best actress and Christina Ricci best supporting actress. Sending good vibes their way.