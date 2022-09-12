2022 Emmys Live Blog: Nominees, Winner Predictions and Biggest Snubs

By Jennifer Bisset

Succession is the leader of the pack with 25 nominations. Graeme Hunter/HBO

Last year, The Crown swept the seven major categories, including winning best drama. But The Crown isn't in contention this year, so this time the category looks like it'll go to another show about a family dynasty.

Emmys mainstay Succession leads the pack with 25 nominations overall, although newcomer Squid Game -- the first non-English language nominee -- could swoop in with its sharp commentary on class disparity and capitalism in South Korea.

Apple TV Plus is in the race with Severance, a critically acclaimed thriller exploring another disturbing topic: the work-life balance.

Better Call Saul is back in the category with the first half of its sixth and final season, but potentially Emmy voters will save their votes for the Breaking Bad prequel until next year when the second half of the season becomes eligible.

Euphoria might have the second-most nominations in the category overall with 16, but its second season spread more of a divide between critics. Yellowjackets is our favorite here at CNET, but we know, being the least-nominated in the category with seven, it doesn't stand much of a chance against a powerhouse like Succession. As for Stranger Things, it stands much more of a chance in the Creative Arts categories, including special effects.

Most likely to win: Succession