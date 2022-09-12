2022 Emmys Live Blog: Nominations, Predictions and the Biggest Snubs

By Mark Serrels

Photograph by Ian Watson/HBO Max

I'm trying to not be bitter about Station Eleven being snubbed at the Emmys this year but look, I'm bitter!

Station Eleven, despite being arguably the best show on HBO Max and one of the best shows of 2021, hardly received any nominations for this year's Emmys.



Himesh Patel was nominated for best lead actor in a limited series or movie but that was... it?

It's criminal this show wasn't nominated for Best Limited Series. Let's take a look at the nominations. We've got...

Inventing Anna (Netflix)



The Dropout (Hulu)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Dopesick (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Dopesick was good. The White Lotus was very good (and I expect it to win.) The rest? Pretty mediocre. Pam & Tommy was not good. The Dropout was serviceable. Inventing Anna? Actually explicitly not good. I get that award shows tend to skew heavily towards biopics and the like, but come on. Station Eleven was one of the compelling, interesting shows of the last decade and it's just being ignored in favor of some pretty by-the-numbers TV shows. Not great.