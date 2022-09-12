2022 Emmys Live Blog: Nominations, Predictions and the Biggest Snubs

Stranger Things, Euphoria and Squid Game are all up for awards. But there are some serious snubs...
There's plenty of reason to get excited about this year's Emmys on Monday (note: the show normally takes place on a Sunday). Huge stars are up for the TV awards, from Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and Christina Ricci, to Andrew Garfield, Sebastian Stan and Oscar Isaac. See the list of nominees here.
The ceremony doesn't kick off until tomorrow, but we can start revving up good will for worthy winners. Prepare for opinions in CNET's live blog below.
Read more: 2022 Emmys: How to watch or stream and start time
I'm trying to not be bitter about Station Eleven being snubbed at the Emmys this year but look, I'm bitter!
Station Eleven, despite being arguably the best show on HBO Max and one of the best shows of 2021, hardly received any nominations for this year's Emmys.
Himesh Patel was nominated for best lead actor in a limited series or movie but that was... it?
It's criminal this show wasn't nominated for Best Limited Series. Let's take a look at the nominations. We've got...
Dopesick was good. The White Lotus was very good (and I expect it to win.) The rest? Pretty mediocre. Pam & Tommy was not good. The Dropout was serviceable. Inventing Anna? Actually explicitly not good. I get that award shows tend to skew heavily towards biopics and the like, but come on. Station Eleven was one of the compelling, interesting shows of the last decade and it's just being ignored in favor of some pretty by-the-numbers TV shows. Not great.
Another year, another sweep of nominations for Ted Lasso, Ozark, Euphoria and Succession. No complaints. The latter deservingly leads the pack with a whopping 25 nominations.
Looking at the newer contenders, comedy-drama The White Lotus is unsurprisingly in the mix, scooping a tidy 20 nominations.
It wouldn't be an awards show without history being made: Squid Game is the first non-English show to compete in the best drama category. If it wins, prepare to jot that down in a massive Game of Thrones-style scroll.
Zendaya is also primed to make history again: In 2020, the actor and singer became the youngest person ever to win a Best Actress Emmy at 25. Out of Euphoria's four nominations, Zendaya is nominated for best actress and producer -- breaking the record for youngest person to be nominated for the award.
In other Euphoria news, actor Sydney Sweeney received her first nomination both for Euphoria and The White Lotus. Stunning, overachieving stuff.
Last but not least, Ted Lasso might be making headlines for less celebratory reasons, but Jason Sudeikis' soccer comedy scored a huge 20 nominations.
The odds might be stacked against it, but horror mystery Yellowjackets has a shot for best drama. Star Melanie Lynskey is up for best actress and Christina Ricci best supporting actress. Sending good vibes their way.