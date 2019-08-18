Katie Conner/CNET

YouTube is a powerhouse for beauty tips on everything from advanced eyeshadow techniques to cool new hairstyles. A new feature for YouTube on your phone uses AR (that's augmented reality) to help you try on lipstick using your front-facing camera -- without leaving your living room.

The new AR Beauty Try-On tool in the YouTube app for Android and iPhone lets you try on MAC lipstick while following along with beauty vlogger Roxette Arisa. Using this new feature can help you preview lipstick shades before you buy. It could even save you a trip from visiting the store -- if you find a color that looks damn good on you, you can buy it right then and there.

YouTube, as the most popular video platform in the world, is already extremely influential for product recommendations of all kinds. Incorporating AR makes it even more personalized.

YouTube says it's exploring other makeup possibilities, so fingers crossed we'll get to virtually try on blush and eyeshadow shades soon. Here's how to try on lipstick in the YouTube app. Enjoy!

1. In the YouTube app, search for this video: Golden Goddess Makeup Tutorial using all my Holy Grail MAC products.

2. Tap Try it on.

3. Next, tap OK.

4. Select OK to give YouTube access to your camera. You'll need to do this in order to use the feature.

5. The screen splits and you'll see yourself in the bottom half of your phone display, along with 24 lipstick shades to swipe through. Tap any color you're interested in trying on. Be careful when you move your mouth -- you might get fake lipstick on your teeth.

6. As you're selecting colors, you'll notice that the MAC shade names appear at the bottom of the screen. If you find a color you want to buy, tap Shop.

7. Tap again to open MAC's shopping cart in your preferred browser and checkout from there.

