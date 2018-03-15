YouTube has a dark mode. Here's how to turn it on

Google is rolling out a dark mode to its YouTube mobile apps. Last year, it added the previously hidden ability to change YouTube's background from white to black to YouTube on desktops and laptops. Dark mode is available now for iOS and is coming soon to Android. Here's how to enable it:

Launch the YouTube app and tap your account icon in the top-right corner.



in the top-right corner. Tap Settings .



. Tap to toggle on Dark theme.



Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

The process is similar for desktops and laptops: Click your account icon in the top-right, click the Dark theme line directly above Settings and then click the toggle switch to turn on Dark theme.

For both mobile apps and desktop site, YouTube remembers your light or dark preference for future visits.

Editors' note: This story was originally published on April 14, 2017, and has been updated.