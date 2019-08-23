Jason Cipriani/CNET

When you pick up the Note 10 for the first time, you'll likely reach for the power button on the right side, only to find... nothing. Samsung moved the power button to the left side of the phone, just beneath the volume-down button.

Wait, isn't that the same spot the Bixby button has been? Yes! Adding to the confusion, the new button can now open the camera, launch Bixby or power off your phone, depending on your settings. What happened to the good ol' days of a dedicated power button you simply hold in?

One more thing -- the way you take screenshots has kind of changed, too. It took us a couple of days to get it all sorted out, but we're ready to break it all down for you.

Turn off the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus

Out of the box, there are different ways to turn off your phone:

Press and hold the volume down and power button for a few seconds.

Pull down the notification shade and tap the power button icon.

Tell Bixby to turn off your phone.

Of course, using the power button is also possible, but you'll need to adjust a few settings to make it happen. To change the long-press function of the power button, either trigger the power screen via the notification shade and select Side key settings at the bottom of the screen or go to Settings > Advanced features > Side key.

In the Settings menu, you'll have the option to customize the double-press and press-and-hold actions. Set the latter option to Power off menu.

In addition to launching Bixby or powering off your phone, a single press of the power button will wake your phone, while a double-press launches the camera.

How to take a screenshot now

There are a few different ways to take a screenshot on the Note 10. The easiest is to press the volume-down and power button at the same time. It's just a quick press -- you don't need to hold either button in.

Another way to take a screenshot is using the S Pen. Remove it from the Note 10, tap the Air Action button, followed by Smart Select. Use the S pen to outline the area you want to capture. Smart Select is convenient because it allows you to capture just the section of the screen you want without having to crop it after the fact. It includes a square/rectangular tool, a freeform option and a circular selection tool.

Lastly, you can use Samsung's tried-and-true palm swipe gesture. Make sure it's turned on in Settings > Advanced features > Motions and Gestures and turn on Palm swipe to capture. With it turned on, you can place the edge of your hand on the display and swipe in either direction to take a screenshot.