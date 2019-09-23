Sarah Tew/CNET

We all know that the iPhone's keyboard tries to autocorrect away the fact that people like to cuss. How many times have you perfectly typed out your swear word of choice, just to have the keyboard change it to "ducking" or "shut" without your permission? Sometimes you just need to let it out.

Over time, your iPhone eventually gives in and lets you talk like a sailor. At least, that was the case until iOS 13's new swipe keyboard was released. As The Verge's Tom Warren pointed out on Twitter, it's almost impossible to swipe-type a curse word.

That means that the new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Max Pro might not let you express yourself as colorfully as you'd like. What the hell, Apple?

I've been trying to get iOS 13's swipe-based Slide to Type keyboard to let me use as much profanity as I want. Here's where I've had the most success:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select General from the list.

3. Next, tap on Keyboard.

4. Tap on Text Replacement and then the + button.

5. Enter your word of choice in the phrase field and tap Save.

6. Create as many text shortcuts as you want or need.

After creating a text shortcut, you should be able to swear with a swipe.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani/CNET

In my experience, it takes a few tries for the keyboard to start to recognize the right word. More often than not, the word shows up in the predictive text box on the far left for the first few swipes -- when that happens, tap on the word to tell iOS 13 what it is you're trying to enter, and start teaching your phone to quit being so proper.

You can install iOS 13 now, just make sure to get your iPhone or iPad ready before you check out all of the new features -- such as a dark mode, blocking unknown callers and new photo and editing tools.

Now playing: Watch this: Best dark mode iOS apps to try now

Originally published last month. Updated for the iOS 13 launch.